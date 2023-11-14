Create the good ol’ days by living in the now

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photographer

As you walk into Magnolia Table, you will see the mantra, “The good ol’ days are still to come,” so wake up and smell the roses. There is more to life than seeing the latest trends or finding out which Kardashian is dating a token Hollywood boy.

Living for the future is a deeply rooted mantra that younger generations live by, and the pressure to do so creates a methodical way of life. With quickly developing technology, we all have the chance to catch up with one another and view content from around the world in seconds. It’s not entirely the internet’s fault, as we are pressured by families, peers and even the school system to overexert ourselves in order to reach our “highest potential.”

On a smaller scale, this pressure is real on our very own campus. The big trend of ring by spring has a huge reputation at Baylor. Now, I am not saying don’t do it, but don’t let yourself feel pressured to do it. If you’re second-guessing, that probably means you aren’t ready and should wait on marriage.

What about living in the now?

According to an article from Becoming Minimalist, “Choosing to live in the past or the future not only robs you of enjoyment today, but it also robs you of truly living.”

Now, I am like every college student out there — finding clubs to join, organizations to work for, etc. The anxieties of the future are real, but sometimes you have to sit back and realize your future shouldn’t be set in stone as you expected it to be when you were a high school senior.

There are plenty of ways to surround yourself with today’s moments and create stories for the future.

First things first: Remove yourself from your phone once in a while. Phones are so addicting, but the second you take a break from scrolling while walking to class, you may notice a friend you haven’t seen in a while, the scary squirrels on campus or even the Grubhub robots trying to cross the road.

Stop worrying about the future too much, and let the good ‘ol days play out. You won’t be young forever.