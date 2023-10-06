Major changes: Life isn’t set in stone at 18

By The Editorial Board

Picture this: You’re in a Zoom meeting with an adviser trying to figure out what to study in college, suddenly realizing that this one small and seemingly insignificant decision might make or break the next 50 years of your life. Wait — that’s actually how it felt, wasn’t it?

Being forced to choose your major before having 20 years of life experience under your belt is scary, but it doesn’t have to be the end all, be all. A survey done by Ohio State University found that at least half of the student population at any respective college has changed majors at least once, with some rates as high as 75%.

So clearly, a majority of college students are struggling with the same things.

The trend doesn’t stop once college is in the rearview mirror either. According to the Washington Post, only 27% of college graduates work in the field of their degree once they head off campus.

You will consistently change as a person throughout life, and what you studied in college won’t determine your final destination. Even though it may feel like we are chiseling our future into granite by sitting through our major-specific classes, the right opportunities will pop up along the way, and nothing has to be set in stone.

The four-year plan doesn’t work for everyone, and it’s important to remember that the experience is simply not designed to. College is a go-at-your-own-pace experience that should be full of excitement and long-lasting memories, as well as a bridge to the next chapter. In fact, according to the university’s most recent data, only 69% of first-time freshmen at Baylor graduate within four years.

Aside from classes, college is one of the last times to easily build relationships because of the proximity. Soon, friends will scatter, and communication may become sparse. As much as college is about reading textbooks, putting those down and spending a night on the town is just as important. Now, we’re not advising you to peak in college, but use the environment as a helpful rest stop along your journey. There’s plenty of time to figure out what to do after college.

So, take time to enjoy school rather than just flying through. As I’m sure we’ve all heard from older generations, “It’s about the journey, not the final destination.” Maybe it’s time to start embracing that.

Life happens, and every day at a university is a day to be grateful. Enjoy the ride.