Wait for marriage: Finish school before tying the knot

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

College is the last few years of life where you can do certain activities unreasonably. After you graduate, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard. Getting married in college has to be one of the biggest mistakes anyone can make.

Baylor and many other schools have a trend known as “ring by spring.”

News flash — you don’t need to fall into it and feel guilty for not finding “the one” yet. Waiting to get married until after college leaves you with many more opportunities.

Getting engaged while you are an undergraduate student is different, in the sense that it’s more a promise than an actual agreement. Actually “tying the knot” is a big responsibility. If you can barely wash your dishes, cook for yourself, budget your money or do general chores, you are not ready for marriage.

College is a time for students to explore what they like and what they want for themselves and their future. A great idea would be to casually date or stay single.

Honestly, what’s the rush?

I have been in relationships where the other person wasn’t reciprocating the same time and effort that I was putting in, and that would cause a confusing situation. It’s better to speak your mind, rather than sit in silence and suffer in a relationship you don’t want at the moment. If this happened or is happening to you, nothing is wrong with either person. It just wasn’t meant to be, so move on.

Besides my own experiences, a wedding can be stressful in general. Getting married is an adult thing to do. So, if you aren’t prepared to plan a wedding on top of school and potentially a job, wait. That’s one more stressful thing.

Another thing people should keep in mind is marriage is a forever thing. You will be with this person until “death do us part.” These are our years to explore the world without the big commitment of marriage. You can absolutely do it with a partner, but you can also do those things with friends or by yourself.

Focus on your career, your social life and everything in between. You are a different person from the start of college to the end. Your course of life has changed immensely with the things you want and wanted.

Marriage after college is better, you will be less stressed and more mature in your choices. Right now, go buy those new clothes, date many people, go on an adventure. All we have is time, so what is the rush in getting married?