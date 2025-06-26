Baylor shelter-in-place lifted following police pursuit of robbery suspects

By Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief

Baylor University lifted a one-hour shelter in place alert following a campus-wide shutdown where multiple police agencies pursued three robbery suspects who fled from 8th Street and Bagby Avenue after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said following a traffic stop at 11:50 a.m., the driver and two passengers fled and reached Baylor’s campus which prompted a Baylor emergency alert on Baylor’s Waco campus urging students, staff and faculty to take immediate shelter as the suspects were last seen “near/on campus.” It is unknown if the suspects were armed when they stepped on campus.

One suspect was put in custody while two suspects remain at large but were confirmed to no longer be on Baylor’s campus at 1:13 p.m. They were described as two black males, mid-20s wearing black. A law enforcement helicopter was spotted hovering over the campus during the shutdown.

“On behalf of Baylor’s Department of Public Safety, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to every member of our university community for your calm, responsible and cooperative response during today’s shelter-in-place advisory,” said Baylor senior director of public safety and security at DJ Rodman. “Because of your vigilance, communication and trust in our public safety systems, our teams were able to confirm the area was clear by 1:13 p.m. and safely lift the advisory. Your contributions today highlighted our shared dedication to keeping Baylor safe and secure.”

All individuals attending session three and four of Baylor Line Camp were safe and secured in a locked campus facility throughout the incident, according to an update from New Student Programs. Students who attend Line Camp turn in their phones at the beginning of the session, but sources stated that means to contact their parents were issued.

“The New Student Programs staff provided updates for students following the incident and space to discuss with students as they may need,” Baylor University spokesperson Lori Fogleman wrote in a statement. “The priority throughout the incident was the safety of students and staff.”

Baylor’s building emergency coordinators were advised that it was not an active shooter situation and the Baylor Department of Public Safety sent out periodic notifications until the situation was resolved, including an all clear.

“Dangerous situation on Waco campus! Seek secure shelter now! Stay away from doors and windows,” the initial warning sent out at 12:11 p.m. stated. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL!”