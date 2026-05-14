By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

As the heat of the Central Texas sizzling sun poured across the seats of Magnolia Field, Waco prepared a warm welcome for Willie Nelson’s return to his alma mater for the first time in 72 years.

​This marked the first concert held at Magnolia Field — a decision that came down to convenience, according to Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communications and chief marketing officer.

​“Willie is at the point of his career where he only does outdoor venues … we need to get the concert done before it gets too hot,” Cook said.

Country legend Willie Nelson returns after 72 years for night of harmonies, hits. By Jacob Stowers | Reporter/Anchor

​The evening opened with singer-songwriter Lily Meola, who graced the stage in a vintage Baylor letterman and jeans, her worn-in, airy vocals accompanying her.

​Midway through Meola’s set, she asked the crowd if “there were any Dolly Parton fans?”

Roars immediately resonated throughout the stadium, and Meola broke into an Americana version of “Jolene.” Further into the set, Meola introduced a folkie falsetto that intertwined with a yodel.

​“Take Me Home, Country Roads” closed out her set, injecting the audience with sonic nostalgia.

​Concert attendees Dan and Linda Case said that Willie had been a large part of their high school and college music rotation, spanning into their adulthood.

​“I remember poker games in college, with longnecks in the dorm, playing Willie Nelson music,” Dan said. “So he’s just been with us all of our lives.”

​Texas A&M University student Madison Murphy said that growing up in the same hometown as Willie has always made her feel a connection to his music.

​“He went to my high school, so it’s just cool to see him,” Murphy said. “I grew up doing country music, and he’s one of my favorite artists.”

The sunset illuminated the Brazos River as a vintage video of Willie began to play. Eventually, the curtain fell, revealing the country music connoisseur and his band.

​“Whiskey River” opened Willie’s set, which featured serenading harmonica and undertones of upright bass.

​With an enlarged Texas flag hung behind Willie and his band, the group took us on a multigenre tour throughout his set, including polka, folk, bluegrass and Americana.

Willie continued his hits, with the crowd singing along enthusiastically to “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” and “On the Road Again.”

​As Willie transitioned into a love song, blue light washed over the crowd, highlighting the diversity of attendees.

Willie eventually invited Meola back on stage to sing a duet; the two gazed into the crowd as their voices melted into harmony.

​Sparkling harmonica riffs appeared in spurts throughout the show, showcasing the multitalented team behind Willie. The group, which consisted of vocals, harmonica, upright bass, rhythm guitar, steel guitar and percussion intertwined with Willie’s voice perfectly, creating a wonderfully nostalgic experience for all generations.

​While Willie recently turned 93, his stage presence and enthusiasm reached every area of the field. His signature nylon-string classical acoustic, more famously known as “Trigger,” was propped on his hip throughout the show.

​In between verses, Willie played melodic guitar riffs, showcasing his pure love of sonic artistry.

​“Roll Me Up” was next on the setlist, and immediately the crowd picked up into a syncopated clap.

​“I majored in dominoes,” Willie said, “and Jesus was a Baylor Bear.”

​“Can the Circle Be Unbroken” was followed by “It’s Hard to Be Humble,“ accompanied by Meola and her band.

​For Willie’s last song, he invited the entire crowd to stand before breaking into an upbeat bluegrass tune, which initiated his departure and a standing ovation from concertgoers.