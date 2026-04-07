Students react to Willie Nelson’s return to campus

By Kamryn Anthis | Intern

For the first time since attending Baylor in 1954, Willie Nelson is returning to campus and performing at Magnolia Field.

Baylor is welcoming the country music legend and alumnus for the first time in over 70 years this May. The announcement has sparked excitement across campus, with students eager to see the country music legend in person.

“I love that idea,” Woodway sophomore Charlie Buck said. “Just the fact that he’s coming here and I get to see Willie Nelson, who’s one of the foundational members of country music … I could not be more excited.”

Over the course of his career, Nelson has released more than 150 albums, securing his status as a household name through both music and film. With his 156th album set to be released on May 29, his creative production remains strong. For many students, like Palo Cedro, Calif., freshman Tristan Johnson, his music carries deep personal meaning and nostalgia.

“I’m very excited that he’s coming to campus,” Johnson said. “I grew up listening to his songs with my dad in the truck. I also have seen him in my favorite movie, ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ I plan on seeing him because I’ve always been a big fan, and I hope to see him while I still have the chance.”

Despite Nelson’s music being mostly from a generation ago, Frisco freshman Safa Silat said it brings good memories.

“I’m just so happy to know that Willie Nelson is coming back, especially because I grew up listening to his songs,” Silat said. “I remember when my dad introduced me to ‘Always On My Mind.'”

Nelson originally attended Baylor under the G.I. Bill after serving in the Air Force, then left to pursue his music career. Decades later, his influence continues to resonate worldwide, as seen by his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Students share which of his songs come to mind when they hear his name.

“I’m shocked but beyond excited because one of my favorite songs ever is ‘On the Road Again,” said Westlake sophomore Jack Willbanks.

Students differ in favorite Nelson songs, but agree that his return to Baylor is a long time coming.

“’Always on My Mind’ is my favorite song by him,” Houston sophomore Miranda Agundis said. “I think his coming to Baylor is super cool. I knew that he never finished his career here at Baylor, so I’m glad to hear he’s getting the chance to come back.”

At 92, Nelson remains active in the music industry and dedicated to his craft. As one of the most influential figures in country music, his return to Waco is well-anticipated. He is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on May 14 at Baylor Ballpark.