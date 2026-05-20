Foster Pavilion to host rising country star Braxton Keith

By Hannah Webb | Opinion Editor

The low hum of steel guitars and neon-lit nostalgia will soon echo through Foster Pavilion. On Oct. 2, Baylor will trade sneakers and basketballs for cowboy boots and two-stepping when rising country artist Braxton Keith brings his high-and-lonesome Texas sound to Waco with the “Real Damn Deal” tour.

The Midland native joins a growing list of major artists who have taken the stage at Foster Pavilion, following performances and appearances tied to artists like Hudson Westbrook, Lauren Daigle, Forrest Frank and Tucker Wetmore.

As Baylor continually turns athletic venues into major entertainment spaces, Keith’s concert marks another step toward bringing nationally recognized artists to campus.

“Braxton Keith has an incredible amount of momentum right now in country music,” Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communications, said. “He has that ’90s country sound that’s very popular, but with his own twist.”

Midland junior Andrew McWilliams is excited to see a fellow Midlander who he says went from “unknown” to a “household name.”

“Seeing him perform at local events and now headlining a concert at Baylor is cool,” McWilliams said.

Keith’s momentum over the last year has been difficult to ignore. Named one of 2026’s Artists to Watch by Amazon Music, the 23-year-old singer spent much of 2025 touring alongside major acts including Cody Johnson and Luke Bryan. He also recently made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry and drew national attention after performing at the Stagecoach Festival earlier this spring.

Cook said Keith’s busy touring schedule and growing reputation have made him one of country music’s most anticipated rising performers.

“Braxton is playing a lot of large festivals and fairs over the summer, and I know he will be ready for a packed, energetic crowd at Foster Pavilion this fall,” Cook said.

Keith’s debut album, “Real Damn Deal,” was released on May 15. The 15-track record leans heavily into classic country influences, weaving together Texas honky-tonk, Western twang and country revival sounds. The album follows two EPs released in 2020 and 2024.

The concert announcement arrives as country music continues to surge in popularity among college audiences nationwide, with artists blending traditional instrumentation and modern storytelling, leading to viral success online and on tour. Keith, whose breakout single “Cozy” recently earned RIAA Gold certification, has become part of that movement while still embracing an older-school country identity.

New Braunfels sophomore Hannah Tupa has been listening to Keith since his “Cozy” single came out in March 2024. She plans to buy a ticket when they are made available.

“I can’t wait to see Braxton,” Tupa said. “Definitely the most excited I’ve been for a concert here at Baylor.”

Students will have an early opportunity to secure tickets. Baylor student presale began Wednesday, while tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday. Tickets will only be available online and cannot be purchased by phone or in person.