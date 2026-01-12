Baylor baseball renames field after record gift from Magnolia founders

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Baylor Ballpark will see a new name emblazoned on the historic grass this spring.

Baylor will christen “Magnolia Field” at Baylor Ballpark after receiving the largest gift in program history from alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines, co-founders of Waco-based home and furnishing company Magnolia, the university announced Monday.

Magnolia Field will make conference history as the first Big 12 baseball field to be named after a company.

“Today is a historic day for Baylor baseball and Baylor University,” Athletic Director Doug McNamee said in a statement. “Our hometown-based Magnolia and its founders, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have been passionate supporters of Baylor for decades. Through their family’s special connection to baseball, this transformational gift will benefit not only Baylor Baseball, but all student-athletes and coaches across Baylor Athletics.”

Chip (BBA ‘98) and Joanna Gaines (BA ‘01) both attended Baylor University and have been an active presence in the Waco and Baylor communities for over a decade. In 2013, the couple became household names across America following the launch of their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper.“

“The consistent presence and generosity of Chip and Joanna through their time and resources have been invaluable to Baylor University over these past 12 years,” President Linda Livingstone said. “We celebrate this gift, which will help us to widen our welcome and offer unique experiences for fans of all ages. We look forward to cheering for Baylor Baseball at Magnolia Field this spring.”

The baseball program is entering this season on a high note after finishing 2025 with its first winning record (33-22) since 2021.

The Bears set their sights high this season, with hopes of making their first College World Series appearance since 2019. That team succeeded in part because of three current major league players: Kansas City Royals left fielder Nick Loftin, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers and Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford.

Head coach Mitch Thompson believes that Magnolia’s gift to the program could be a step in the right direction toward what he hopes to create in Waco.

“This gift strengthens what we are building here and will help us to continue developing our players at the highest levels both on and off the field,” Thompson said. “We are excited and honored to compete at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark this spring and beyond. Together, we look forward to future projects that will enhance the student-athlete experience and further elevate our program.”

An athletics department spokesman declined to reveal the monetary amount of the Gaines’ donation.

The Bears season will kick off on Feb. 13 against New Mexico State at 4 p.m. presenting the newly named Magnolia Field.