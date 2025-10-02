Dreaming of Nebraska: Baylor baseball shoots for Omaha

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

The encapsulating scent of fall is creeping into the air more each day, yet Baylor Baseball is looking past the changing of leaves with eyes locked on the spring.

Even the slightest thought of the start of a new season excites the Bears with the opportunity for a fresh start. That fresh start brings big dreams by the ball club on the Brazos.

“We want to go to Omaha,” sophomore infielder Pearson Riebock said.

Dreams of the 2026 College World Series in Omaha, Neb., rock the Bears to sleep each night as they begin fall ball practice.

The Bears finished the 2025 season with a 33-22 record, the team’s first winning season under head coach Mitch Thompson and first overall since 2021.

The Bears began conference play with a 14-3 record but failed to carry that momentum into the second half of the season. Despite finishing over .500, the team’s collapse after the hot start has stuck with them.

“It obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, especially in the Big 12 tournament,” Thompson said.

The Bears hope last season’s finish will stay in last season. A looming fresh start allows for any opportunity.

“The returning [players] all believe that we’re headed in the right direction,” Thompson said. “They believe that we’ve got the ability to win a lot of games and compete, and they’re selling that to the young guys.”

Thompson brought in several new players this year. Between freshmen and transfers, the roster is nearly split in half between returners and fresh faces. The introduction of new athletes to the team is not deterring their chemistry on the diamond.

“We’ve been working really hard,” Riebock said. “All the newcomers, the freshmen and transfers, we were here all summer and it’s been great. We’re ready to show what we can be together on the field.”

Thompson, trying something different this season, has brought in a new mental coach, Zach Sorenson, who was previously with the Cincinnati Reds. Sorenson’s goal is to help the Bears off the diamond to maintain good mental health, in hopes of removing any controllable distractions from the team’s play.

“He’s been teaching us about trusting our ability,” Riebock said. “Just knowing that we can be here and we deserve to be on this field, and also to play one pitch at a time.”

The confident chemistry that is spreading through the Baylor dugout is setting sights high for the Bears as they prepare for the 2026 season.

“It’s been fun getting back with the guys, seeing everybody and making memories with each other,” said senior right-handed pitcher Grayson Murry. “We’re moving on towards this year and setting our sights on Omaha.”

Thompson has encouraged the Bears to look to the light at the end of the tunnel.

“If your goal isn’t to be there in Omaha at the end of the year, then what are you even doing?” Thompson said. “I’m glad they have those goals. That’s where my goal is, and I want to finish the year there too.”