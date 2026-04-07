Texas legend Willie Nelson to play at Baylor, return to alma mater

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

For the first time in 72 years, country music legend Willie Nelson is set to return to his alma mater, over half a century since his two-year enrollment at Baylor in 1954.

“Seventy-two years after Willie Nelson walked our campus as a Baylor student, I am thrilled this Texas legend will finally take the stage at his alma mater for a once-in-a-lifetime concert event along the banks of the Brazos River,” University president Dr. Linda Livingstone said in a press release.

Nelson will play at 7:30 p.m. on May 14 at the newly renamed Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark. Tickets go on sale for students Thursday, April 9, from 3-10 p.m., and will open the following day to the general public.

The event comes following communication between Baylor and Nelson’s team, including a personal letter from Livingstone inviting Nelson back to the university.

The decision to host a concert for the first time at Magnolia Field came due to the convenience of access for Nelson, said Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communication and chief marketing officer.

“Willie is at the point of his career where he only does outdoor venues … Given his age, he will turn 93 on April 29, we need to get the concert done before it gets too hot,” Cook said. “It is just such a picturesque venue along the banks of the Brazos River.”

Nelson is an American singer, guitarist, songwriter, actor and activist — as well as one of the most recognized artists in country music.

In the 1980s, Baylor canceled a Willie Nelson concert scheduled to take place in the Ferrell Center, with proceeds supporting the local town of Leroy. Then university president Herbert H. Reynolds told Dallas reporter Jim Ruddy that Nelson did not “strengthen the moral fiber of our nation.”

Since this cancellation, it has been a longstanding rumor that Nelson is banned from Baylor’s campus, which Livingstone addresses in the press release.

“There’s long been a rumor that Willie had been ‘banned’ from campus, but we are not aware of any such ban,” Livingstone said. “I look forward to welcoming Willie home to Baylor and Central Texas, along with his Family, his fellow Baylor Bears and the Waco community for a momentous concert event at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark.”

Cook added that Baylor has not identified any evidence of a ban on Nelson within campus.

Following the announcement of the event, Cook said that bringing live entertainment to Waco and Baylor is part of a larger plan for the universities branding and providing for student experience.

“The opportunity to be in the presence of such a Texas icon … It’s something I hope our students don’t overlook,” Cook said. “Willie Nelson has been such a gift to our state, to country music to so many other different artists throughout his career. And to be able to have him on our campus, is just such a blessing.”

Baylor students can log into their student ticket accounts and purchase tickets using the presale code: TRIGGER.

General public tickets can be purchased here: baylorbears.com/tickets.