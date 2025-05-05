It’s time to write more handwritten letters

By Camie Jobe | Photographer

In a time of constant communication, it seems like sending a letter is trivial and time-consuming. It might take a week or two to receive a response when you could have what you need within seconds of sending a text. However, the art of writing letters should be embraced and leaned into.

As we grow up, the mailbox has morphed from a fun box delivering birthday cards or fun letters from family and friends into a bearer of bad news, constantly dumping bills, mortgage payments and other depressing adult tasks into our lives. By taking a few minutes out of our day, we can add a bit of positivity and joy for our friends and family to see when they open their mailbox each day.

I have seen firsthand the overwhelmingly positive effect it can have on one’s life. This past fall, I had the opportunity to study abroad in the Netherlands with Baylor Business. I was so thrilled about the opportunity, yet there was a part of me that was concerned with how I would keep in touch with my great-grandmother and my grandparents.

While my grandparents will occasionally text or email, my great-grandmother does not possess the same technological skills. She is 95 years old, and I wanted to be able to share the joy and adventures I was experiencing with her. So, I picked up a pen, purchased way too many “cheugy” postcards and started writing. Over the four months I was gone, I sent over 50 postcards from 18 different countries.

When I returned in December, she was ecstatic to ask questions about each one, having carefully stored each postcard that arrived next to her couch. It provided a way for us to connect that would have otherwise been lost.

In a 2015 Gallup poll, over 90% of Americans had a positive or very positive reaction upon finding a personal letter in their mailbox. When it seems our society is constantly heading away from snail mail, studies show it should not be counted out just yet.

And yes, many will argue that sending an email is just the same. However, I believe there is something magical about being able to touch and hold a letter from someone who took the time and energy to write, stamp and send it to you. So let this be your sign to put down your phone and add joy to the mailboxes of those who are near and dear to you.