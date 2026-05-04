LTVN Executive Producer: 4 years, 1356 miles, a lifetime of gratitude

By Irma Peña | Executive Producer

Well, as the song says: and now, the end is near.

As graduation approaches, I can’t stop thinking about how deeply blessed I have been in my Baylor journey.

This is a dedication to every single person who marked my time at Baylor.

I want to start by thanking God for the opportunity to move to a different country and step into paths that once felt impossible. I didn’t always know exactly where I was going or how things would work out, but looking back now, I can see how much of it came together in ways I never could’ve planned on my own.

To my family,

I know I’m not the girl who left home four years ago. I’ve changed in so many ways, in ways I can’t even fully put into words, but I hope more than anything that I have made you all proud. Being 1,356 miles away has for sure not been easy for me when sometimes all I need is a simple day with my mom or a hug from my dad after a long week. There are days when that distance feels heavier than anything else, and no amount of calls or messages can fully replace being there. I love you all so much, and I hope I’ve made you proud with what I’ve done.

Even when I was far, you were always my home, and you always will be.

To my friends,

My Baylor experience wouldn’t have been the same without you guys. You are the ones with whom I’ve cried, laughed and celebrated big and small moments. You’ve seen me at my best and my worst and stayed — that means more than I can ever properly explain. You truly became my home away from home in a place that once felt so unfamiliar. I’m so thankful to have met such wonderful people. I love you more than words can explain, and you’re not getting rid of me so easily. I’ll be a call away wherever we go (or maybe two because I’m always on “do not disturb”).

To my LTVN Family,

I started this journey just two years ago, but it has been such a great experience — one I didn’t know I needed until I was already in it. Being able to lead along my best friend has been a blessing, and I hope you all know how much you have changed my life in ways that go far beyond the newsroom. I will for sure miss our Thursday deadline nights and Friday newscast/worship time. The chaos, the pressure and the laughter that somehow always came with it, even when we were running on little to no sleep and pure adrenaline. I’m so proud of every single one of you guys, and I can’t wait to see you achieve all of the dreams you think of … even the ones you’re too scared to say out loud right now.

To my Waco PD & 100 Club Family,

When I started my internship, I never imagined I would find such a welcoming and loving community. My life was changed by my experience with Waco PD and the 100 Club in ways I will probably still be realizing years from now, in the quiet moments when I look back on everything I learned. Thank you for opening your doors and arms to me and for treating me like I belonged there from the beginning. I can’t fully explain how much it has meant to be welcomed and supported by you all, and how much that sense of belonging will stay with me long after this chapter ends.

To the Baylor journalism department faculty,

Thank you for all your mentorship and guidance. I wouldn’t be who I am without every single one of you. From photography memories to PR lessons and broadcast classes, every single one of them taught me so many things that shaped me into the journalist I’ve been trying so hard to become. Thank you for always having an open door outside of class, for the encouragement, the honesty and believing in me when I didn’t fully believe in myself yet. This makes Baylor feel like home in ways I didn’t expect when I first arrived.

To you, who are reading this,

Don’t be afraid to take new chances, even if they feel uncomfortable at first. Don’t live a life full of regrets over the things you were too scared to try. Ask questions, speak up, be your true self, even when it feels easier not to. The years go by faster than you think, and one day you’ll be looking back, wishing you had said yes to more things and lived a little more freely in the moment. Work hard, but also play hard. Be a student, but also be a college kid; there’s nothing wrong with that. Always keep God first, and trust that everything else will fall into place.

I won’t lie, I couldn’t write this letter without tearing up, overwhelmed with so much love in my heart for every single person who has made my Baylor journey meaningful. As I signed off in our newscast, thank you for joining me on this ride. For one last time, as always, Sic’ Em Bears.