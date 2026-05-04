By Giselle Lee | Staff Writer

As graduation draws closer, international seniors aren’t just saying goodbye to their school but also to the place that has become their home away from home.

Graduating doctoral student Toyosi Adedara, from Ondo State in Nigeria, said the experience has been bittersweet.

“After five years of work experience following my undergraduate degree and then returning for graduate school, the finish line feels surreal,” Adedara said. “It’s tough, finally knowing I will no longer be a student, but I’m happy and I’m grateful.”

Rather than navigating the corporate world, Adedara said he is eager to experience new sides of academia. He hopes to secure a position as an assistant professor at a research university. However, he said finding jobs has proven more difficult as an international student.

The EXILE Act, proposed in Congress earlier this year, along with a plethora of limits and restrictions on U.S. work visa policies, has dampened enthusiasm among international students seeking jobs in the U.S.

“The job market presents real challenges,” Adedara said. “I have had to cast a wide net, looking at opportunities in Nigeria, the United States, Canada and beyond, and I know the process is harder for international students. I have had interviews, but am still waiting. I know God is in control.”

Throughout his experience at Baylor, Adedara said he’s found a community. He recalled when his adviser invited him to his home for Thanksgiving one year, which turned out to be one of his “most memorable” experiences during his time at Baylor and gave him a second family.

“Through it all, Baylor has been a strong support system, funding my conference travel, giving me platforms to present my work and connecting me with potential employers,” Adedara said.

For Vietnam senior Anh Le, a global ambassador at the Center for Global Engagement, her future plans are a mix of rest and waiting.

“I’m looking forward to visiting my family again, spending time with them, and taking some time for vacation,” Le said. “I’m still waiting for decisions from some graduate programs, but I’ll probably take some time to rest and reflect on my journey. During my gap semester, I’ll probably do some volunteering at an animal shelter. But I might also lay on the beach with no worries about Canva announcements.”

Le said even though she worries about her plans after graduation, her faith, along with Baylor’s resourceful support, has helped her feel assured that opportunities will come.

“I believe God has a plan for me,” Le said. “Even though I worry about my next journey, I’m taking small steps to prepare for my post-graduate plans.”

Le said being an international student at Baylor has been one of the “best decisions” of her life, and she loved sharing her experiences with new students to help them navigate their freshman year.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to the people I love here, but they have always made me feel comfortable and never alone in a foreign country,” Le said. “I believe Baylor will continue to support all global Bears, and that international students will always be welcome here.”