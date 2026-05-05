What happened to flirting?

By Savannah Ford | LTVN Social Media Editor

We don’t flirt anymore; rather, we analyze.

At some point, something that used to feel natural became something we feel like we have to get exactly right. Flirting isn’t just talking to someone you like anymore; it’s rereading texts over and over and trying to hear a tone that isn’t actually there. Flirting is debating how long to wait before responding, wondering if replying too fast says too much or not enough.

It’s sending a screenshot to your group chat with, “Wait … what does this mean?” and hoping someone else can give you an answer that feels certain.

And it’s not just texts.

Flirting involves overthinking a like on an Instagram story. It’s noticing who views your story first and what that might mean. It’s going through someone’s TikTok reposts, trying to understand how they think, or if there’s something about you they’re trying to say about you without actually saying it.

Flirting is seeing something vague on YikYak and wondering, just for a second, if it was meant for you.

We don’t just like people anymore. We try to decode them.

Small interactions start to feel bigger than they are. A delayed response feels intentional, a short reply feels distant, a like feels meaningful.

Before we even realize it, we’ve created an entire narrative in our heads without ever having a real conversation.

And when it comes time to respond, we don’t just respond — we overthink it.

We type something out, delete it, rewrite it, send it to friends, rethink it again. Sometimes we even run it through ChatGPT to make sure it sounds “right,” as if there’s a perfect way to say something that will guarantee it lands exactly how we want it to.

Somewhere in all of that, the feeling gets lost.

What used to be spontaneous now feels strategic. What used to be exciting now feels calculated. And what used to be a little awkward in an exciting way now just feels like something to avoid.

But that awkwardness used to be the whole point.

There was something honest about not knowing exactly what to say — about laughing a little too hard or saying something slightly off and thinking about it later, but still smiling because something real happened.

You weren’t performing; you were just in it.

Now we’re so focused on getting it right that we forget how to just “be.”

We keep things subtle, safe and controlled. We convince ourselves that a like, view or swipe up is enough to show interest because it doesn’t require us to risk anything.

But it also doesn’t give us anything real in return.

Because real connection isn’t built through perfectly timed replies or carefully crafted texts. It’s built in the moments we can’t fully control, in the conversations that don’t go exactly as planned, the honesty that feels a little uncomfortable, the effort that’s a little more obvious than we’d like it to be.

And maybe that’s what we’re actually missing — not flirting itself, but the willingness to be a little vulnerable again. We don’t want to say anything first or be too obvious.

Most of all, we don’t want to risk being wrong.

But the truth is, no amount of analyzing will ever replace a real conversation. So maybe the answer isn’t hidden in the text or the like or the view.

Maybe it’s just this: stop overthinking it, push yourself, go talk to them — in person.

Even if it’s a little awkward.

Especially if it is.