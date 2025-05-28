Baylor Football’s Alex Foster dies at 18

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Baylor football 18-year-old redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster died unexpectedly Wednesday morning in a shooting in Mississippi.

Foster had returned home to Greenville, Miss., after redshirting his freshman season and going through spring practices.

Greenville sports reporter Blake Levine followed Foster’s high school career and broke the news on X early Wednesday morning. Baylor football confirmed the tragedy shortly after in a joint statement by Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades and Head Football Coach Dave Aranda.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him…Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”

Aranda and Rhoades added that their primary focus is supporting Foster’s family and teammates. Aranda also posted a separate statement on X about the tragedy.

“Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family, and we are devastated by this loss…Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply,” the post reads.

According to Mississippi’s Darkhorse Press, Greenville has seen a slew of shootings in the last few weeks, and Foster’s death was a tragedy of the most recent one.

Many have shared their condolences on social media, including Foster’s alma mater, St. Joseph Catholic School.

A four-star prospect on On3 and the No. 152 recruit in the nation, Foster was Baylor’s highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class. He was expected to be a key player in the Bears’ two-deep defensive line rotation in 2025 after redshirting in 2024. Though his career was cut short, Aranda said Foster made a “long-lasting impact” on the program.

Details on the situation have not yet been released.