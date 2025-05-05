Lariat Letter: My pre-medical studies have shaped me into a better man

By Ethan Blasdel | Guest Contributor

I am a senior University Scholars major here at Baylor University on the pre-medical track. I have taken the most difficult classes offered here on Baylor’s campus. These past four years have been very challenging, but also very rewarding. My pre-medical studies at Baylor University have ultimately challenged and shaped me into a better man by training me to work hard, solve problems and never give up.

My pre-medical studies at Baylor have disciplined and shaped me to work hard. During the fall of my junior year, I had to study endlessly because I had an 18-hour schedule that included Physics I, Biochemistry I, Organic Chemistry Lab and Human Physiology all in the same semester. After embracing such rigorous academics during all four years at Baylor, I am ready to work hard on each and every future task assigned to me so that I will get the best job done as soon as possible.

In addition to expanding my capacity to work and learn, my pre-medical studies have also prepared me to think critically to solve problems. Specifically, my organic chemistry and physics classes tested and developed my ability to utilize given information to solve for unknown answers. While I have long forgotten so many chemical mechanisms and physical formulas, I have honed exceptional critical thinking skills that will serve me well for the rest of my life.

The most important lesson that I learned during my pre-medical journey was to never give up on life’s most difficult problems and challenges. For example, I had to bounce from an 83 on an organic chemistry exam and a 78 on a physics exam in order to successfully earn A’s in both classes. As a result, I developed the resiliency to never give up on challenges in the future, whether they be medical school, the early stages of marriage, or a tough job.

As I graduate and apply to medical schools this May, I am confidently going into my future recognizing that I have not only maximized my chances of earning an acceptance to medical school, but I have ultimately prepared myself to solve the problems of the world.