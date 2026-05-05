Seniors prepare to navigate unstable job market post-graduation

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

Behind the excitement of graduation is an underlying fear for many: navigating job hunting in an ever-shifting market.

While some graduates have their fall plans set, others’ are still up in the air.

Houston senior Georgia Ihekwoaba said she has been lucky to receive a job offer, but not every graduating senior has had the same experience.

“I was fortunate to receive a solid offer, but many of my peers are either still searching or accepting roles outside their field,” Ihekwoaba said. “Among those who have offers, salaries seem to vary widely depending on industry and connections. Realistically, I’ve seen ranges all over the place, with some struggling to even secure stable positions.”

But Jonathan Echols, the Career Center’s communications and media manager, said academics aren’t always the reason students feel unprepared to face the shifting job market. Echols said those who actively work on post-graduation employment are the ones who find it.

“Baylor’s post-graduate success is not simply a narrative; it’s grounded in real outcomes data,” Echols said. “Those who actively participate in the process, gaining experience, refining their materials and building connections, continue to see very positive results.”

That’s where the Career Center comes in to help students round out the skills needed to enter the job market. Echols cited coaching, résumé and interview preparation, networking and meeting employers as skills the center hones. But Ihekwoaba said her experience was different.

“It didn’t feel tailored to the realities of the current job market or specific graduate-level paths,” Ihekwoaba said. “There wasn’t enough emphasis on networking, industry-specific strategies or alternative career routes. Overall, it felt more surface-level than deeply impactful.”

Plano senior Quynh Nguyen said she also didn’t feel that the Career Center was as inclusive as advertised. She was particularly disappointed with the lack of attention to pre-health students.

“I do think that there should be a stronger emphasis for us that there is no ‘correct’ way to go through the application process and that rushing is not beneficial,” Nguyen said.

Ultimately, Echols said the job search requires a slow, steady pace rather than an all-at-once approach.

“Approach the job search with structure and consistency, treat it as a focused, daily effort,” Echols said. “That means setting clear goals, applying strategically, networking intentionally and continuing to refine your materials and approach.”