Board of Regents confirms budget, renovations, new leadership in May meeting

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

The Baylor University Board of Regents convened for its May meeting Friday afternoon, May 23, and approved the 2025-2026 school year operating budget, Ferrell Center renovations and new leadership. At the annual meeting, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and the Board reflected on the past academic year and looked to the future of Baylor.

OPERATING BUDGET

The first order of business was confirming the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Board Chair William “Bill” Mearse approved a $995.8 million budget for the 2025-26 year, a $33 million increase from last year’s budget.

The 3.4% increase is modest compared to last year’s 6.9% increase in the operating budget. The increase will support the new Benefit Scholarship program, Strategic Plan Baylor in Deeds and the Extend the Line Scholarship Initiative, which was approved last February.

Extend the Line aims to raise $250 million over the next five years for 100 new scholarships and $40 million in endowed funds. According to Livingstone, the university is on track to reach its goal.

In addition to benefiting affordability initiatives for current and prospective students, the budget increase will invest in faculty and staff, according to Mearse.

“In keeping with our Christian mission, this operating budget positions us well to meet the growing needs of Baylor students, faculty and staff — in the face of mounting national and global financial pressures,” Livingstone said.

FERRELL CENTER RENOVATIONS

The budget also includes $14.9 million for infrastructure renovations to Ferrell Center, which will support the 10-time national champion Acrobatics and Tumbling program and Baylor Athletics Medicine.

The 37-year old building will receive much-needed updates to building systems such as chillers, air conditioning units, retractable bleachers and new LED fixtures. Renovations will support improved locker rooms, film room, restrooms and showers and a relocation of the Athletics Medicine Suite.

Construction will begin in August and is projected to be completed in April 2026.

NEW MASTER’S DEGREES

The Board also approved two new master’s degrees in the Robbins College of Health and Diana R. Garland School of Social Work to address the demand for licensed therapists and leaders in the social work world.

Beginning in fall 2026, the hybrid Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy and online Master of Arts in Social, Nonprofit and Public Leadership will support the university’s mission to prepare Baylor students for worldwide leadership and service.

“The education landscape is changing very, very rapidly,” Livingstone said. “We know we have to be very thoughtful and intentional on how we make decisions to ensure that Baylor continues to have a distinctive place as a Christian research university that provides a transformational undergraduate experience.”

LEADERSHIP

Mearse was elected for his third year of leadership as the Board Chair, and Todd Patterson was elected as Vice Chair, succeeding Melissa Purdy’s six years of service.

“Melissa has served as a Vice Chair since the beginning of the pandemic, and I am grateful for her steadfast leadership during those enormously challenging days,” Mearse said. “I am also looking forward to working with Todd, whose own experience and deep love for the University will serve us well as we continue Baylor’s momentum as a preeminent Christian Research 1 university.”

The Board welcomed a new era of leadership by approving committee chairs and vice chairs, two new at-large regents and saying goodbye to four regents completing service on the Board. All terms will begin on June 1.

“As we welcome new Regents, we are deeply appreciative of our Board members who are completing their terms. On behalf of the Board, I express my gratitude for their tireless and faithful service to Baylor University,” Mearse said. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve alongside them in the fulfillment of Baylor’s Christian mission and the strengthening of the University’s influence around the world.”

PRESIDENT LIVINGSTONE’S ANNUAL REPORT

The meeting closed with Livingstone’s annual report, which included a reflection of key moments in the previous school year and events on the horizon for the upcoming school year.

Livingstone noted the launch of Strategic Plan Baylor in Deeds and the Extend the Line Scholarship Initiative, as well as the use of Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion to host events like Baylor graduate Forrest Frank’s sold-out concert.

Foster Pavilion will continue to be a venue for events and will host GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle and comedian Jeff Dunham this fall.

Livingstone also discussed the completed search for Deans of the Graduate School and Hankamer School of Business, the continued construction on the Memorial to Enslaved Persons, Baylor’s recent affiliation with Baptist World Alliance, success of the Global Flourishing Study, a record number of Fulbright Award recipients and the largest graduating class in Baylor’s history this spring.

Mearse and Livingstone concluded by emphasizing the healthy relationship between the Board and the Administration. Changes approved in the meeting, Mearse said, will enable Baylor to fulfill its mission as the world of higher education faces challenges.

“We are experiencing some of the changing landscape in higher education, but I’m confident that Baylor will work through those issues in a very strong manner,” Mearse said.