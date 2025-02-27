Extend the Line scholarship initiative expands financial opportunity for students

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor has unveiled the Extend the Line scholarship initiative, a campaign aiming to raise $250 million by 2030 to enhance student scholarships and ensure that a Baylor education remains accessible and affordable.

This initiative invites alumni, parents, faculty, staff and friends to contribute to strengthen the university’s commitment to affordability amid rising tuition costs.

Jason Diffenderfer, vice president for university advancement, is responsible for creating a clear vision for Baylor’s advancement in regards to philanthropic campaigns, partnerships with alumni, parents, donors as well as working closely with Baylor’s CFO to establish longevity within Baylor’s mission.

Diffenderfer played a major role in the launch of the scholarship initiative and explained via email about how it will have an effect on Baylor as a whole.

Q: What inspired Baylor to launch the Extend the Line scholarship initiative, and how does it align with the university’s broader goals for student support and accessibility?

Diffenderfer: “The Extend the Line campaign speaks to who we are as a Baylor family, and we want as many students as possible to have the opportunity to join that Good Old Baylor Line. The university’s strategic plan, Baylor in Deeds, references our desire to expand access to a Baylor education and strengthen affordability initiatives.”

Q: Beyond financial aid, how does this initiative contribute to Baylor’s long-term vision for student success and retention?

Diffenderfer: “Extend the Line is a direct out-growth of this and an invitation for alumni, parents of our students and friends of the university to connect their philanthropy to the university in meaningful ways that will support both current and future students. Our commitment to growing scholarship opportunities directly supports the recruitment and retention of the remarkable students who find their home here.”

Q: Can you share details on how the $250 million will be allocated –– will it primarily support need-based scholarships, merit-based aid or specific academic programs?

Diffenderfer: “Extend the Line is a comprehensive effort focused on securing all types of scholarship support –– both merit and need scholarships, general university scholarships and those designated to specific academic programs as well as endowed scholarship funds or expendable funds that can be fully used immediately.

“Our desire is to secure the least restrictive funds in order to provide the university with flexibility in utilizing those funds for our students, both now and in the future. However, we also want to work closely with our generous donors to understand how they would like their philanthropy to impact students, which may shape the type of scholarship funds and how they are directed.”

Q: What strategies is Baylor using to engage donors and alumni in funding this initiative, and how has the response been so far?

Diffenderfer: “Supporting Baylor students is at the heart of what our donors want to accomplish with their philanthropy. We took great care to structure this initiative so that all donors, regardless of the amount of their gift, have an opportunity to participate and impact our students in significant ways. For instance, donors can join other donors in supporting a pooled scholarship fund –– whether that be a general university scholarship fund or a scholarship fund of one of our programs –– with any gift amount. Individuals who want to establish a new named scholarship fund may do so at various gift levels.

“Additionally, our advancement team will be seeking to secure new endowed scholarships that cover the full cost of tuition for a Baylor student. Each of these opportunities plays a critical role in providing access to an affordable Baylor experience. The Baylor family has demonstrated its incredible generosity time and time again, and I’m confident donors will find new and meaningful ways to support student scholarships through Extend the Line.”