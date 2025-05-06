Welcome Week leaders now paid in hopes of increasing numbers

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Due to a generous new donor this semester, Welcome Week leaders are now a paid position — something that’s been in the workings for several years, according to Dr. Nathan Shelburne, director of Baylor New Student Programs.

“We’ve had a lot of folks who wanted to do it already,” Shelburne said. “But now, ever since we announced that it’s a paid position, we’ve had quite a few more.”

Welcome Week leaders are responsible for facilitating freshman move-in experience as well as their acclimation into Baylor. While they are a central component of Baylor traditions for almost 40 years, numbers have continued to dwindle over the years, Shelburne said.

“Ideally, we would like to have somewhere around 300 Welcome Week leaders, but our numbers have been at kind of a low point — between 120 and 150,” Shelburne said. “So we’ve been trying to think creatively for quite some time about how we can make this as attractive an experience as possible.”

After years of deliberation, a donor fund materialized this semester and within two months, it was official — Welcome Week leaders would be compensated for $10 an hour.

“In fact, we had already begun recruitment without knowing that was going to be the case,” Shelburne said. “We recruited initially with the expectation that it would still be a volunteer position.”

In addition to an hourly wage, Shelburne highlighted the additional one hour of academic credit available for leaders.

“We’re really trying to encourage students to capitalize on the overall leadership experience that they’ll get,” Shelburne said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to lean into leadership mentoring [that] they’ll put on their résumé eventually.”

Throughout the application process, Shelburne and the NSP office look for candidates that are involved with the Baylor community and have a desire to humbly serve others, he said.

“We want students who have found their own way at Baylor and are able to speak authentically about how the Baylor community has enriched their experience,” Shelburne said. “They’re kind of setting the table for new students and making great experiences available.”

Bothell, Wash., sophomore Olivia Knapp echoed this sentiment, explaining how intentional Baylor is with its new students.

“Serving as a Welcome Week leader was an experience that truly reminded me how grateful I am to be a part of Baylor,” Knapp said in an email. “However, I think the best part getting to serve in this role for me was getting to watch the new students engage with each other and grow connections that could be lifelong.”

Knapp said Welcome Week is just one of the many traditions that help contribute to a student’s Baylor story.

“Serving as a Welcome Week Leader has gifted me with many new friendships, from my students in my small group to other leaders I served alongside with,” Knapp said. “Baylor and New Student Programs truly puts their heart and soul into making new students feel welcomed and excited for their upcoming Baylor journey.”