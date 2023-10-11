Want to stay fit? Workout classes are the best approach

By Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Heavy class loads often make opportunities for free time few and far between, but it’s important to keep your body healthy, and that includes working out. Whether you pick HOTWORX, Pure Barre, Club Pilates or the McLane Student Life Center, workout classes are a great option.

Personally, I work out at Pure Barre with one of my best friends, and it helps me stay accountable and consistent in my routine. We often plan the week beforehand to set a time when we are going to work out together. This is not only a great way to stay healthy but also a great time to spend with a friend, especially when school is busy.

However, if you sign up for a workout class and don’t show up, there is a fee that you have to pay. This helps me stay accountable, and I always try to have the class scheduled in my calendar so I don’t forget. A con, though, is that if something comes up and you don’t cancel a couple hours before, you will be charged for the class fee.

There are many studies about how working out can increase your productivity and focus levels. When working out at least three times a week, I have noticed that I get more stuff done on the days that I work out compared to the days I do not.

However, workout classes can be expensive, and on a college budget, you may not have the money to go to them. As an alternative, the SLC offers a variety of FitWell classes on campus. With a FITPASS, which costs $50 for the whole semester, you can register for yoga, barre, hip hop, cycling, F45 and more.

My freshman year, I paid the fee to do workout classes at the SLC and was able to take zumba and other classes that helped me stay fit. Along the way, I made some amazing friends too. I have many friends who still work out at the SLC and often talk about how fun their classes are.

After choosing the workout class route for over two years now, I can say that each week, I feel more productive and fit through this option with my friends.