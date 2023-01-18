Gym resolution solutions: Stay active in your goals

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

A new year means new resolutions, but usually, these unrealistic goals never form into the habits people desire them to be. A common goal is going to the gym, but most people’s tennis shoes and gym bags slowly migrate to the back of their closet and are never to be seen until the new year comes around again.

I’m here to tell you a gym resolution isn’t out of reach. It’s possible, and it’s important for every person to improve their physical health.

1. Superstitious stereotypes

There are many stereotypes surrounding exercise, which prevents people from even stepping into a gym. When I thought of going to the gym, I imagined people with six packs lifting 200-pound weights and sweating profusely. I was pleasantly surprised when I first worked out at the McLane Student Life Center (SLC) to see that there were people of all ages, genders and body types. I saw elderly people, pregnant women and of course, college-aged students all doing their own workouts.

Another label that can scare off new members is the clothing tag. I always had the presumption that I needed nice gym clothes such as Lululemon or Gymshark, but that simply isn’t the case. I typically wear a t-shirt and dri-fit shorts, and I see others do the same. I am never one to turn down a shopping spree, but while I like seeing all of the cute workout sets, they just aren’t necessary for exercise.

A final stereotype at the gym is that everyone is watching. What I have found is people couldn’t care less. Everyone is in their own zone, listening to their specially-crafted playlist and completing their unique workout. Once my AirPods hit my ears, I’m in my own world and not caring about anyone else.

2. Mind-body benefits

According to the CDC, physical exercise improves a person’s physical health by increasing one’s stamina, weight control, bone health and lowering the risk of diseases. These benefits improve one’s quality of life because people are able to complete everyday activities with ease and have the peace of mind of leading a healthier life.

Another bonus to working out regularly is the improvement in mental health. Exercise improves mood and reduces stress, which is helpful to college students since we have demanding schedules and expectations. A study conducted by The Mayo Clinic Health System following the pandemic found that one in three college students experience anxiety and depression. Working out is an escape from stress and school that if practiced often can improve mental health naturally without medication.

Though having anxiety and depression can make it difficult to have the motivation to go into the gym, there are tactics to help the person find the strength to go.

3. Forming the habit

When I began working out over Christmas break, I enlisted the help of my dad. The key that I found to keep this habit alive was to find a gym partner. This could be a family member, friend, roommate, significant other or even a virtual person to hold you accountable and keep you in the gym. Now, I have found my own motivation to go workout on my own, and I find it fun updating my gym partner when I workout.

An obvious way to keep this goal is to find a space to conduct your workout. I personally use my apartment’s gym, which most people can find within their own complex free of charge. Current students and faculty at Baylor have access to the SLC, which has a multitude of machines and weights. Another venue could be your house or outdoors. Many exercises do not require special equipment, and even walking has proven to have benefits of its own.

The final piece of advice to cement this resolution into a habit is to set a goal. I’m not talking about losing 20 pounds in a month or running a seven minute mile in one week; I mean a realistic goal that you will be able to meet. This could be going to the gym three times a week for three weeks or improving the speed of your mile in a month.

Instead of leaving those tennis shoes behind, lace them up this month and give exercising a try.