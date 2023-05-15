Baylor’s newsworthy moments from August to May

Compiled by Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

Now that the sun has set on the 2022- 2023 academic year, The Baylor Lariat has compiled all the biggest news since August. In chronological order, here they are.

Baylor Dining renovates Starbucks, Chick-fil-A to offer improved services (August 2022)

After months of summer renovations, the Moody Memorial Library Starbucks and Bill Daniel Student Center Chick-fil-A reopened in August 2022 with expanded menus and mobile ordering services. Both restaurants underwent these renovations as part of contractual scheduled renovation period and licensing agreements.

Former Baylor president Ken Starr dies at 76 (Sept. 13, 2022)

Former Baylor president Ken Starr died in Houston due to complications from surgery. As president from 2010 to 2016, Starr oversaw many monumental projects on Baylor’s campus, including the construction of McLane Stadium, renovations of North and South Russell Halls and the establishment of the Baylor in Washington program. He also ran the Baylor Line at home games.

Starr was also president during the sexual assault scandal. This ultimately led to his dismissal by the Board of Regents in 2016.

Student government launches airport shuttle from Waco to DFW (Dec. 14, 2022)

The student government airport shuttle completed its first trips to and from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over winter break, offering 50 students a new form of transportation to catch a flight. The shuttle, which has a $20 ticket cost, also operated on May 9 and 11 after finals.

Student government is looking into continuing the service next academic year.

Grubhub robots dominate campus delivering food to BU community (January)

Starship Technologies and Grubhub partnered to create robots that deliver food to the Baylor community. After being soft-launched in the fall to work out kinks in the system, the robots are now roaming campus as a fully functioning delivery service.

Biden’s secretary of Veterans Affairs talks to active duty, veteran students (Feb. 9)

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough spoke to Baylor faculty and students about the PACT Act — a new law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances. In an exclusive interview with the Lariat and LTVN, McDonough said it’s a great opportunity for his office to talk to younger veterans — a demographic he said the VA has to improve communication with.

Texas Baptists extend relationship with Baylor for another 10 years (Feb. 21)

After a two-year delay due to COVID-19, Baylor and the Baptist General Convention of Texas held their review and agreed to maintain their relationship with no changes for another 10 years. The organizations discussed financial commitment of the convention to George W. Truett Theological Seminary students, Baptist Student Ministries and BGCT-affiliated pastors and ministers.



Waco students gather for ‘revival’ worship service (February)

As Asbury University ended its 16-day student “revival” movement — a worship service that continued nonstop from Feb. 8 to Feb. 23 in Wilmore, Ky. — Baylor seemed to follow in its footsteps.

On Feb. 19, Harris Creek Baptist Church held a worship and prayer service on Baylor’s campus, which led students to participate in worship for several days afterward. Services were held from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Elliston Chapel, the George W. Truett Theological Seminary Chapel and several off-campus locations.

Federal court revives tuition refund lawsuit against Baylor (March 11)

On Sept. 8, 2022, three federal judges revived the prospect of tuition refunds for Baylor students whose college experience turned virtual in spring 2020. Former student Allison King had filed the lawsuit in June 2020, saying she didn’t get what she paid for because of COVID-19.

However, on March 11, U.S. District Court Judge David Counts ruled that Baylor was protected under the Pandemic Liability Protection Act signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2021. The PLPA shields educational institutions from monetary liability when they decide to move to remote learning in response to the pandemic.

Baylor unveils statues of first Black graduates (April 4)

The statues honoring Baylor’s first Black graduates — the Rev. Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker, who both graduated in 1967 — were unveiled outside Tidwell Bible Building. Walker, members of both families, alumni, faculty, staff, students and others from the Waco community gathered to watch.

Judge Lady graduates with senior class of 2023 (May 2)

Graduating seniors and other students alike swarmed the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat to attend a graduation party for one of Baylor’s most beloved icons: Judge Sue Sloan, better known as “Lady.” Lady is being relocated to an off-campus facility about 20 minutes outside of Waco for her retirement.

Dallas freshman and habitat caregiver Andie Rawe said Baylor is looking for two new cubs to bring in from conservation.

Alexander, Memorial Residence Halls begin renovation (May)

After beginning in May, the renovation of Alexander and Memorial Halls will conclude in July 2024, according to Curtis Odle, associate director for facilities and operations.

Dr. Douglas Henry, dean of the Honors College, said the renovation will cost around $48 million.

The Honors Residential College, which houses 330 Honors students, will be relocated to North Village for the 2023- 2024 academic year.