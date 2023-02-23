Texas Baptists pursue Baylor relationship for another 10 years

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

The Baptist General Convention of Texas and Baylor came to an agreement Tuesday to continue their special relationship and make no changes after reviewing their agreement.

BGCT and Baylor jointly conducted a review of their agreement two years after they originally scheduled, due to COVID-19. The agreement calls for them to review this agreement every 10 years.

Specific mentions of Baylor’s chartering of Prism — an LGBTQ+ and allies student organization — in April 2022 were not mentioned in the press releases of either institution, but many were concerned the timing of the review was due large in part by this charter.

Former executive director of BGCT David Hardage told the Baptist Standard on Aug. 19 in an article which is now inaccessible that the charter of Prism was not driving the conversations between the institutions.

Joshua Minatrea, communications director for the BGCT, said via email the chartering of Prism was not a topic of conversation between the institutions.

The BGCT and Baylor discussed the financial commitment of the convention to George W. Truett Theological Seminary students, BGCT-affiliated pastors and ministers and Baptist Student Ministries, according to the press release.

President Linda Livingstone said in the press release Baylor remains firm in its commitment to their shared history with the BGCT.

“Baylor remains committed to maintaining our historic, mutually-beneficial relationship… We look forward to continuing our special relationship over the next decade and beyond,” Livingstone said.

Dr. Craig Christina, BGCT associate executive director, said the Texas Baptists are optimistic about this renewal of the special agreement.

“This relationship enables the BGCT to offer a positive, Christ-centered influence on the issues confronting Baylor’s campus,” Christina said. “[It] will strengthen the presence of Baptist Student Ministry… and will ensure our continued partnership with [Truett].”