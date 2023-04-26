Dining services staff serves nearly 50,000 weekly

By Sydney Matthews | Staff Writer

Across all four dining halls at Baylor, nearly 50,000 meals are served each week by the 270 hard-working staff members. The time and commitment of Baylor’s dining hall staff is rarely put into numbers for students to recognize.

Shannon Sytsma, marketing manager for Baylor dining, said via email hundreds of hours are spent preparing for students to dine. This includes preparation, serving, cleaning and more from the dining halls, retail and catering staff.

“For six decades, Baylor Dining services has put their paws to the ground in partnership with the university to provide delicious and nourishing meals and spaces that create memorable campus experiences that are not only satisfying, but also underline the values and traditions of the Baylor community,” Sytsma said. “With our commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, health and convenience, students can be sure they’re getting an unforgettable dining experience.”

Sytsma said over 45,000 meal swipes are used each week and dining services is always looking for ways to improve through student feedback.

Dining Services adapts its menu and services to follow popular trends in the food industry and keep things exciting for students.

“While food trends come and go, some items remain constant. Favorites like our on-site smoked, fried and baked wings at Penland, fresh and warm cookies, homemade gelato and made-to-order flying saucer at Memorial and our pizza at East Village featuring an in-house sauce recipe and garlic butter crust,” Sytsma said.

Gilbert, Ariz., freshman Angie Bartolone said she has really enjoyed her dining experience at Baylor this year. Being a first-year student, the dining halls are an important part of campus life and she said she has loved getting to know the staff.

“The dining hall staff are always friendly and helpful,” Bartolone said. “I love that they greet every student with a smile no matter what time of the day you go.”

Bartolone also said she loves how dining services implements itself into other parts of on-campus life and traditions. Baylor dining makes its appearance at All-University Thanksgiving every year.

Baylor dining is committed to helping students make healthy choices that fit their needs. To do this, they have a registered dietitian who meets with students who want to choose meals that fit their lifestyle and needs.

Sytsma said students are always showing enormous amounts of appreciation toward dining staff. She said the appreciation never goes unnoticed by those who are receiving it.

“Baylor students’ kindness toward our dining staff is overwhelming. Visitors from other dining locations and local vendors are always impressed with the generosity of the student community,” Sytsma said. “A simple thank you means a lot to us, and we receive many of them. Keep up the great work, Bears!”