Monday, January 16, 2017

video
Brazilian Olympian represents Baylor for first time

Baylor Lariat -
Video and story by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter This season Baylor University’s Track and field team has a new athlete who has come all...

Two similar robberies have police upping patrols

Ferrell Center opens for free student parking

Free Baylor FitWell Expo to promote fitness, nutrition

Spiritual Life department activities promote reflection

New music brewing at Common Grounds

Kaitlyn Dehaven -
By Kaitlyn DeHaven | A&L Editor Up-and-coming music artists Ryan Thomas, Thomas Csorba and Jack Thweatt will be performing at Common Grounds during the month...

Professor debuts teen novel based in Waco

Bailey Brammer -
Maura Jortner answers some questions regarding her new book, ‘The Life Group’

Baylor students make it big with Miss Texas

Gavin Pugh -
Pageant serves as philanthropy opportunity for young women

Fashion blog, Buttoned Bears holds Buttoned Pop-Up Shop

Brianna Bassett -
By Brianna Bassett | ReporterButtoned Bears has changed the game for student fashion at Baylor. Buttoned is a fashion blog that posts the latest...
video

Lighting up Burleson Quad one event at a time with Christmas on 5th Street

Lindsey Mclemore -
Video by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Intern and story by Lindsey McLemore | Reporter Students and families walked through a colorful arch of Christmas lights...

