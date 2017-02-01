71.6 F
Waco, TX
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

NEWS

Campus

Students prepare study abroad applications

Christina Soto -
0
Baylor offers more than 100 study abroad programs covering more than 40 different countries, according to Waco senior Lindsey McLemore, a peer adviser in...

Trump nominates Gorsuch as new justice

Campus

Texas selected as automated vehicle testing ground

National

Memorial dining hall offers ‘worry-free’ meals

Campus

Dr Pepper Hour hosts Student Organizations Fair

Campus

Baylor Global Missions to hold chocolate tasting

Campus

LTVN

SPORTS

ARTS

Arts and Life

Local family business welds co-workers together

Baylor Lariat -
0
Katelin Simonson | ContributerAt a young age, both James and GlenAnn McBride discovered a passion for machine work, but as GlenAnn signed the ownership...

Volunteer actors tell heart-warming, relatable story

Arts and Life

Music jazzes up the Waco Hippodrome

Arts and Life

Mozart meets 21st Century

Arts and Life

‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ tells powerful story of family

Arts and Life

Kappa koffee creates buzz

Arts and Life

OPINION

PHOTO

