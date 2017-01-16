NEWS
Brazilian Olympian represents Baylor for first time
Video and story by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter This season Baylor University’s Track and field team has a new athlete who has come all...
SPORTS
ARTS
New music brewing at Common Grounds
By Kaitlyn DeHaven | A&L Editor Up-and-coming music artists Ryan Thomas, Thomas Csorba and Jack Thweatt will be performing at Common Grounds during the month...
Professor debuts teen novel based in Waco
Maura Jortner answers some questions regarding her new book, ‘The Life Group’
Baylor students make it big with Miss Texas
Pageant serves as philanthropy opportunity for young women
Fashion blog, Buttoned Bears holds Buttoned Pop-Up Shop
By Brianna Bassett | ReporterButtoned Bears has changed the game for student fashion at Baylor. Buttoned is a fashion blog that posts the latest...
Lighting up Burleson Quad one event at a time with Christmas on 5th Street
Video by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Intern and story by Lindsey McLemore | Reporter Students and families walked through a colorful arch of Christmas lights...