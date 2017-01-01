NEWS
Veggie Van an oasis in food deserts
Lucious lettuce, sweet strawberries, crunchy carrots. For some of Waco’s inhabitants, such fresh produce is readily available at the neighborhood H.E.B. However, for those...
SPORTS
ARTS
Fashion blog, Buttoned Bears holds Buttoned Pop-Up Shop
By Brianna Bassett | ReporterButtoned Bears has changed the game for student fashion at Baylor. Buttoned is a fashion blog that posts the latest...
Lighting up Burleson Quad one event at a time with Christmas on 5th Street
Video by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Intern and story by Lindsey McLemore | Reporter Students and families walked through a colorful arch of Christmas lights...
Family of Faith church makes miracles happen through community outreach
By Joseph De Mond | ContributorPastor Rubén Andrade with his Family of Faith Church tackles the obstacles that a lot of the Waco community...
Bear Mountain rides to success with quality service
By Bo Mello | Contributor A gateway to adventure is what customers will find when they enter The Bear Mountain. The outdoor and bike...
Twila’s Cafe adds homestyle meals to Waco
By David Humphrey | Contributor A chalkboard covers the right wall of Twila’s Cafe sporting the day’s lunch special. The menu has options ranging from...