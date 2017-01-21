NEWS
Gaga for “La La Land”
Writer/Director Damien Chazelle's love letter to Los Angeles, La La Land is every bit as good as the buzz it is receiving.
Kings, pirates and miners, oh my!
The first day of the spring semester also means the first practice for the organizations participating in All-University Sing. Sing is a Baylor tradition...
Who knew Socrates could play the flute?
Swedish pianist Helge Antoni delivered an unconventional lecture entitled “Socrates’ flute” in Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoon, pausing to play music periodically to demonstrate his...
Fortune Cookie opens its doors
Kaitlyn Dehaven | Arts and Life Editor Chinese flavors with a Boba tea twist are swirling through Waco since the introduction of a new restaurant...
New music brewing at Common Grounds
By Kaitlyn DeHaven | A&L Editor Up-and-coming music artists Ryan Thomas, Thomas Csorba and Jack Thweatt will be performing at Common Grounds during the month...