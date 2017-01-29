NEWS
Students share their thoughts on feminism
By Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter In light of the series of marches across the country, Baylor students shared their views on feminism in today’s...
Baylor Equestrian starts spring home stand with a win
By Darrell Harris | ReporterThe Baylor equestrian team (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) continued their excellence over the weekend, defeating the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs...
Music jazzes up the Waco Hippodrome
VirtuOso Good On Sunday evening, Baylor Jazz Ensemble and VirtuOso will host a concert at the Waco Hippodrome Theater to prepare for the International...