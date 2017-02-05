NEWS
Mayborn Museum brings The Wizard of Oz to Waco
By Elisabeth Tharp Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex is currently presenting the Wizard of Oz Children’s Educational Exhibit. In 1939, we watched Dorothy’s journey along the...
Former Baylor kicker plays in Super Bowl
The Mayborn Museum Complex is currently presenting the Wizard of Oz Children's Educational Exhibit
Baylor Bruins speak out against recent lawsuit
Baylor students share their thoughts on feminism after the recent Women's Marches across the country
The Baylor Women's Equestrian team defeats Georgia
LadyBearsWinningLegacy
Women's march fills nation's capital
Inauguration 2017
President Trump Protest- Waco
Election cycle reflection
Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration
Baylor students reflect on the past as Inauguration nears
InagurationHopesConcern
Korean Children's Choir visits Baylor University Chapel
Hope for the Future
Baylor's Track and field team kicks off their 2017 indoor season at Texas A&M
Students react to Matt Rhule
SPORTS
Baylor’s comeback falls just short in rare home loss to Kansas...
Baylor tried to emulate its comeback narrative again on Saturday, but it ultimately came up short, as Kansas State edged No. 2 Baylor 56-54 at the Ferrell Center.
ARTS
