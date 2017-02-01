NEWS
Students prepare study abroad applications
Baylor offers more than 100 study abroad programs covering more than 40 different countries, according to Waco senior Lindsey McLemore, a peer adviser in...
Baylor Bruins speak out against recent lawsuit
01:36
Baylor students share their thoughts on feminism after the recent Women's Marches across the country
01:40
The Baylor Women's Equestrian team defeats Georgia
01:47
LadyBearsWinningLegacy
01:05
Women's march fills nation's capital
01:46
Inauguration 2017
01:56
President Trump Protest- Waco
01:34
Election cycle reflection
01:42
Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration
01:03
Baylor students reflect on the past as Inauguration nears
01:27
InagurationHopesConcern
01:27
Korean Children's Choir visits Baylor University Chapel
01:36
Hope for the Future
01:46
Baylor's Track and field team kicks off their 2017 indoor season at Texas A&M
01:41
Students react to Matt Rhule
00:38
Baylor and Kansas clash for Big 12 superiority
Baylor looks to end an eight-game losing streak to Kansas as it heads to Allen Fieldhouse in a game that will send the winner atop the Big 12 standings.
Local family business welds co-workers together
Katelin Simonson | ContributerAt a young age, both James and GlenAnn McBride discovered a passion for machine work, but as GlenAnn signed the ownership...