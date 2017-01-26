NEWS
Woodway hosts 5K, 10K to benefit police
Twitter blurbs: Race for the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation this Saturday; Bound for the Brave takes off Saturday morning to support enforcement officers
Baylor survives Texas Tech on Wainwright’s block
Senior guard Ishmail Wainwright spent most of the time on the bench with foul trouble but his block in the final seconds keyed Baylor's 65-61 win over Texas Tech.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ tells powerful story of family
By Kassidy Woytek | Reporter Tickets are on sale for Baylor Theatre’s production of “Dancing at Lughnasa,” an Irish drama that tells the story of...