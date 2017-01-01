57.2 F
Waco, TX
Sunday, January 1, 2017

NEWS

News

Veggie Van an oasis in food deserts

Bailey Brammer -
0
Lucious lettuce, sweet strawberries, crunchy carrots. For some of Waco’s inhabitants, such fresh produce is readily available at the neighborhood H.E.B. However, for those...

Faculty-in-residence programs puts professors on campus

Campus

Briles sues three regents, vice president

Campus

Counseling services available during finals

Campus

Campus prayer events celebrate Advent

Campus

BROADCAST NEWS

SPORTS

ARTS

Fashion blog, Buttoned Bears holds Buttoned Pop-Up Shop

Brianna Bassett -
0
By Brianna Bassett | ReporterButtoned Bears has changed the game for student fashion at Baylor. Buttoned is a fashion blog that posts the latest...
video

Lighting up Burleson Quad one event at a time with Christmas on 5th Street

Lindsey Mclemore -
0
Video by Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Intern and story by Lindsey McLemore | Reporter Students and families walked through a colorful arch of Christmas lights...

Family of Faith church makes miracles happen through community outreach

Bradi Murphy -
0
By Joseph De Mond | ContributorPastor Rubén Andrade with his Family of Faith Church tackles the obstacles that a lot of the Waco community...

Bear Mountain rides to success with quality service

Bradi Murphy -
0
By Bo Mello | Contributor A gateway to adventure is what customers will find when they enter The Bear Mountain. The outdoor and bike...

Twila’s Cafe adds homestyle meals to Waco

Bradi Murphy -
0
By David Humphrey | Contributor A chalkboard covers the right wall of Twila’s Cafe sporting the day’s lunch special. The menu has options ranging from...

Follow us on Instagram

OPINION

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©