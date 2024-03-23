MBB vs Colgate 3-22

Head coach Scott Drew is 5-3 in the round of 32 all-time. Camie Jobe | Photographer
No. 3 seed Baylor men's basketball is looking to get out of the round of 32 for the first time since 2020-21, when the program won its first-ever national championship. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Senior forward Jalen Bridges (11) poured in 18 points in the second half of the Bears' win over the Raiders, and he finished with a game-high 23 points. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter hit eight free throws on Friday, which tied for fifth most in an NCAA Tournament game in program history. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half of the Bears' 92-67 win over the Raiders on Friday. Camie Jobe | Photographer
With the win, Baylor is now one of just four teams (Houston, Kansas, Gonzaga) in the country to have won a first-round NCAA Tournament game in each of the last five seasons. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter is a projected first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Senior guard RayJ Dennis (10) came close to a double-double on Friday, as he recorded 10 points and nine assists. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Redshirt sophomore guard Langston Love (right) stands off to the side while the team shoots around before their game against No. 14 seed Colagate on Friday. Head coach Scott Drew said Love (ankle) would not be available for the first two rounds. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Senior forward Jalen Bridges (11) recorded 20 or more points for the fifth time this season, including the second straight on Friday. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Freshman guard Miro Little (1) looks for a passing lane near the top of the key during No. 3 seed Baylor men's basketball's first-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 14 seed Colgate on Friday in the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Freshman center Yves Missi clocked 16 minutes on Friday, despite battling through back discomfort. In interviews on Saturday, Missi fully expects to be on the court for Sunday's tipoff against Clemson. Camie Jobe | Photographer
