SLIDESHOW: Clemson vs Baylor 3/24

Operating with the motto "Culture of Joy", Baylor Men's Basketball enters into their 15th NCAA tournament appearence. Camie Jobe | Photographer
No. 3-Seed Baylor finished the season 24-11 while No. 6 Seed Clemson improved to 23-11. Camie Jobe | Photographer
BU deployed the starting lineup of RayJ Dennis, Jayden Nunn, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jalen Bridges and Yves Missi for the 32nd time this season. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Ray J Dennis’ Baylor-career high of 27 points tied for the third-most in BU NCAA Tournament history. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Walter topped the 20-point mark for the ninth time this season in the battle against Clemson. Camie Jobe | Photographer
In his first season at Baylor, Yves Missi started in 32games and quickly found a consistent role in the starting lineup. Camie Jobe | Photographer
BU is 44-28 in postseason tournaments (conference and national) over the last 16 seasons. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Dennis scored 20+ points in a half for the second time this season, previously scoring 22 vs Florida. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Walter topped the 20-point mark for the ninth time this season on Sunday night. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Under the helm of Head Coach Scott Drew, BU is 5-4 in the round of 32. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Dennis and Walter scored 20+ points apiece in a single game for the second time this season. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Bridges topped double-figure points for the 22nd time this season and the 40th time in his Baylor career. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Sophomore guard Langston Love suffered from multiple unfortunate injuries over the last 2 years, leading him unable to play alongside the Bears in NCAA tournament appearances. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Walter’s 508 points this season are the second most by a freshman in program history. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Despite being 'one and done', Ja'Kobe Walter poured his heart into the program and left his mark. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Dennis led the team in scoring for a 10th time this season. Camie Jobe | Photographer
Throughout the season, the team has grown to a level of brotherhood, despite knowing their time together is short. Camie Jobe | Photographer