What to Do in Waco: April 26 – May 2

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

As we head into the last week of classes, here are some things to do around Waco during study breaks.

Jubilee | April 26 | 6 – 9 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room, Bill Daniel Student Center | Support Alpha Phi sorority’s philanthropy for women’s heart health with live music, local vendors and food trucks.

Camp Fimfo Waco Campout Concert Series | April 26 – 27 | 6 – 11 p.m. | Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane | This two-day music festival includes performances by Camp Fimfo, Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Joe Nichols, David Lee Murphy, Little Texas and Roger Creager.

Baylor Theatre’s “The Tempest” | April 27 – 28 | Times vary by performance | Mabee Theatre, 1401 S University Parks Drive | Baylor Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” — the story of a shipwreck, betrayal, revenge and romance.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 27 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | April 27 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Monday Night Lights Mountain Bike Ride | April 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Bicycle World Waco, 112 Mary Ave. | Experience Waco’s trails at night on a group ride from Bicycle World Waco to Cameron Park. Helmets and lights are required for safety.

Eclipse: Shining Shadows | Through May 4 | Hours vary by day | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | This juried art exhibition asks if life imitates art or if art imitates life. By looking at how the total solar eclipse has been seen by various cultures throughout history, artists are able to hold a mirror to ourselves as well.

Texas, Your Texas: Celebrating 100 Years of The Texas Collection at Baylor | Starting Aug. 8, 2023 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carroll Library, 1429 S Fifth St. | Carroll Library is showcasing rare pieces of Texas history and holding special events to celebrate the collection’s centennial year at Baylor.