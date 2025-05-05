A&L Tunesday: May 6

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

We’re keeping it low and slow for the last Tunesday of the semester. These guitar-themed songs will be calming enough to ease you into a study session, but just spirited enough to keep you awake and working hard.

“Lost Highway” by Kacey Musgraves (April 30)

Even as a certified country music disliker, I can’t help but adore Kacey Musgraves. This classic country-style tune is something I’d love to see Musgraves lean into in her next work whenever it releases.

There’s something so simple and wonderful about a sweet southern voice like Musgraves’ and some plucky strings. I almost like this take on the Hank Williams song better than the original. If you’re thirsting for some honky-tonk blues, I invite you to drink from this cold, crisp well of a song.

“baja bird” by quinnie (May 1)

quinnie may be known best for her TikTok hit, “touch tank,” but she’s not likely to fade from your memory once you hear her voice. Her slightly hypernasal, twangy vocals paired with folksy instrumentals are charming in themselves, but her lyrics are the most fun. quinnie is an innovative storyteller, often combining nature and fantasy motifs to create yearning love songs and a good dose of breakup anthems.

Her latest release, “baja bird,” is a slow, whimsical single that sings of the loss of youth and the value of authenticity. If these themes ring true with you, give quinnie a moment of your time.

“Grieving” by Leith Ross (May 2)

With a little banjo here and a little fiddle there, “Grieving” is fitting right in with this Tunesday’s country-folk theme. This one that almost cosplays as a worship song is a little more upbeat in sound and rhythm, but definitely not in lyrics. Here, Ross reflects on their life, eventually coming to the conclusion, “I think I’ll love after I’m dead / And I’ll grieve while I’m alive.”

Ever since I started listening back in 2022, I’ve always thought Ross deserved more recognition as an artist. Maybe this will be the song to get them there.