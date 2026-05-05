Vida y Danza: Dance studio of Mexican heritage

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Vida y Danza is a folklórico dance studio based in Temple. They offer their programs to nonprofits like schools and community arts centers. The studio now offers workshops at venues like the Waco Performing Arts Community Center, where it recently hosted its folklórico workshop for the second time.

Owner Anna Pineda said their connection to Waco stems from community outreach.

David Corkill, owner of the PACC, said folklórico is fun to watch and a great addition to the PACC community.

“She [Pineda] brought it to us, and that was right up our alley, so we were like, ‘Absolutely,'” Corkill said.

Pineda said she teaches several classes throughout the week from Tuesday to Friday to ages ranging from 5 years old to people in their 40s. According to Pineda, they have upward of 24 students taking their lessons. She said people wanting to take lessons can reach out to her for more information.

Pineda said her skill for folklórico began later than most.

“Most of the time, people start this dance when their children … I started when I was in high school,” Pineda said. “I saw a group perform in Dallas; I liked dance, but I didn’t like the structure of drill team.”

Pineda was taught at the Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklórico, a nonprofit center and historically and culturally important arts center for the Dallas community.

“My first class was at Anita M. Martinez, and sadly, she recently passed away, so a lot of people in the Mexican folklórico community really felt that,” Pineda said. “That’s where I met my teacher.”

Vida y Danza is also associated with another nonprofit folklórico community that operates a studio to provide cost-effective dance lessons. According to Pineda, Tierra Mestiza Ballet Folklórico is for people looking to dance onstage for performative arts. Pineda also said she can instruct off-site if needed.

To learn more or get connected with Vida y Danza, their Facebook page is Vida y Danza LLC. Dancers interested in Tierra Mestiza Ballet Folklórico can visit their website to learn more.