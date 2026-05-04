Caps, gowns, confidence: Student style guide for commencement

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Graduation style advice often splits into two extremes: play it completely safe or chase every trend. Neither quite works for a moment like this.

What you wear walking across that stage should feel like you, refined, intentional and built to last beyond the day itself.

For women graduates, the tension between timeless and trendy can feel especially real. The line between “classic” and “current” is always shifting, but right now fashion is working in your favor.

The trend cycle has swung back toward timeless dressing, with an emphasis on clean silhouettes, thoughtful details and pieces that don’t expire after one season.

That means you don’t need anything overly extravagant to stand out. In fact, simpler is often stronger under a graduation gown.

A classic silhouette that flatters your body type, whether that’s an A-line, sheath, slip or structured midi, will carry more weight than something overly intricate. At the same time, something too plain can feel underwhelming for an occasion this significant, so the goal is balance: elevated, but not overdone.

Traditionally, white has been the default graduation dress, and it still works for a reason. It’s clean, celebratory and photographs well. However, it’s no longer the only option. Soft pastels, subtle patterns or richer tones can feel just as appropriate, as long as they don’t clash with your gown or dominate your photos. Think about the full visual.

At schools like Baylor, where gowns are black with green and gold accents, certain colors naturally complement the look more than others. Even your tassel color, which varies by college or major, can serve as a small point of inspiration when coordinating accessories or accents.

If timelessness is the foundation, personality should be the finishing layer. Those ideas do not compete; instead, they work together.

A classic dress can still feel like yours with smaller, trend-forward choices, such as a pop of color in your shoes, an interesting button detail, textured fabric or a unique neckline. These details let you stay current without committing to something that might feel dated later.

And that “later” is worth considering. Your graduation photos may not feel important now, but they have a way of resurfacing on walls, in albums and in conversations years down the line.

Choosing something with a timeless base helps ensure you will still feel good about your attire decades from now, rather than wondering what trend you were trying to follow.

Comfort, though, is just as important as appearance and is often overlooked. Graduation ceremonies are long, and you will be sitting, standing, walking and waiting.

If your dress needs constant adjusting or your shoes are difficult to walk in, you will notice it all day. If you are set on a pair of statement heels, practice in them ahead of time.

For men, graduation is one of those rare occasions where you are expected to dress up, so it is worth taking full advantage of.

Personal style is not exclusive to women’s fashion, even if it sometimes feels that way in practice. Too often, men default to the same generic outfit for every formal event, something that technically works but says very little. Graduation is an opportunity to do more than that.

Start with the foundation: fit. A well-fitting suit is good, but a tailored suit is better.

That does not mean you need to invest in something fully custom. Even small, relatively affordable alterations such as hemming trousers, adjusting a jacket or refining the waist of a vest can make a significant difference.

A suit that fits your body properly will always look more elevated than one that is simply “close enough,” especially in photos you will keep for years.

From there, the same balance applies: timeless, but personal. Classic suit colors like navy, charcoal and black are reliable for a reason, but they do not have to feel limiting.

Your personality can come through in the details, whether that is a patterned or textured tie, a pocket square, a unique shirt or the choice to go tieless with a crisp, structured collar. These are small decisions that add dimension without overpowering the look.

There are also more options than many people realize. Different cuts, fabrics and layering choices, including the addition of a waistcoat, can subtly shift the tone of an outfit.

The goal is not to overdo it, but rather to avoid blending into a lineup of identical suits.

Above all, the same principles apply across the board: thoughtful color, intentional detail and comfort. You should be able to sit through the ceremony, walk the stage and celebrate afterward without adjusting your outfit or second-guessing your choices.

Graduation is not the time to dress like someone else. Instead, it is the time to present the most polished version of yourself. Aim for something that honors the moment, reflects your personality in subtle ways and holds up, both in photos and in memory, long after the gown comes off.