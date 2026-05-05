What to Do in Waco: May 8-14

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

It’s officially the end of a chapter for the 2026 school year, and along with that needs to be endless celebration and times of joy. This is a list of upcoming events in Waco bound to refresh and reset you before summer.

Da’Shack Farmers Market | May 8 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Mission Waco Youth Garage Sale | May 9 | 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 1201 N. 16th St., The Rock | Mission Waco Youth are hosting a garage sale to raise money for their upcoming trip to New York. The sale will feature a variety of items, including clothes, books and furniture.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 9 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Ted Nugent | May 9 | 7-11:30 p.m. | 511 S. Eighth St., The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill | $39.91 | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

WACORE FEST | May 10 | 6-10 p.m. | 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150, The Performing Arts Community Center | $10 | Looking for something more upbeat? Join the PACC for a heavy metal, rock-heavy concert.

Monday Night Trivia | May 11 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.