Where are you eating your post-graduation meal?

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

As a senior, I’ve hardly put any thought into graduation. I could be in the minority here, but the last thing I want to think about is leaving this awesome school and being thrown into the real world.

Unfortunately, there’s no way around it, meaning it’s time to start planning for the bittersweet day. There isn’t much that can top a well-deserved dinner with family to celebrate your hard work over the last four years. Consider these restaurants when making your choice.

By the way — I hope you like steak.

Diamondback’s

This steakhouse has to be first on the list because it is quite literally the best filet mignon I have had in Waco. Diamondback’s checks all the boxes: fancy, amazing food, great service and the dessert menu is something to awe over. For the ultimate dining experience, you can book a private room with your family. Otherwise, they’ll make arrangements for any party size.

Opal’s Oysters

I haven’t even had the chance to try the new seafood restaurant the city has been raving about. But a 4.9-star review on Google doesn’t lie. If you haven’t tried it either, this could be the perfect time before leaving Waco. The menu looks amazing but what looks even better is the ambiance both inside and outdoors.

The Butcher’s Cellar

This one might be the most expensive on the list, but it’s a graduation dinner — your parents are paying. Talk about fancy. The Butcher’s Cellar has chandeliers all over the ceiling, a strict dress code and over four pages worth of wine. Not only that, but they take reservations with a party size up to 20. Your family’s family can go!

Di Campli’s

You’ve probably heard of or even eaten at Di Campli’s if you’re a Baylor student. But for the sake of diversifying this suggestion list, I had to include it. I haven’t had a bad experience here, and the staff are very accommodating when it comes to both seating and food preferences. There’s something about its open kitchen that gives it the authenticity you’d expect from an Italian restaurant. This one has the friendliest prices on the list and even offers catering — perfect for a large party!

135 Prime

I know, I know, steak again. Of course, I’m biased because it’s my favorite dish, but you can’t graduate from Baylor without at least trying Waco’s finest. This is another Woodway steakhouse with great reviews. I’m probably repeating myself quite a bit but it’s got the goods. It’s fancy, great food and comes with any wine you could think of. What’s special about this one is that they offer happy hour, which combined with the 20-person reservation limit they offer, is something I recommend taking advantage of.

Magnolia Table

I’d be quite disappointed in you if you still didn’t know Magnolia Table offers dinner now. If you love their breakfast and lunch, you’ll love their dinner too. With a sneaky-good dessert menu and some really friendly prices, I’d go here if you haven’t already. The reason their prices are so low is because they only serve dinner on weekends, making reservations tough to snag.