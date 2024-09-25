Review: Magnolia Table’s dinner is delectable as their breakfast, lunch

By Shane Mead | Reporter

When I first returned to Waco for the beginning of school and saw the Magnolia Table billboard which read, “HOPE YOU’RE HUNGRY FOR DINNER! COMING THIS FALL,” I immediately booked a reservation for Sept. 20, their first night of dinner service.

The place was packed to the brim as I was greeted with welcoming smiles from the front of house. I was immediately escorted to my table, my eyes growing larger than my stomach as I passed tables loaded with delectable-looking food.

I started with the homemade pretzel bites and cheese dip. The bites were chewy, delicious and would have held up well by themselves. However, the rich, creamy cheese dip provided a nice compliment. The dip had a spicy, peppery hint to it — a nice touch.

For my main course, I opted for the Bavette steak frites. I typically stick with a New York or filet cut of steak, so this was something new for me. I was pleasantly surprised by this cut, as it checked all the boxes in terms of what I look for in a steak: perfectly pink, immensely flavorful, edges charred and juicy in each bite.

Magnolia Table’s lunch menu french fries are something I tend to enjoy as a side to my main dish, but the ones that came with my steak dinner were a tad different. They came topped with Parmesan cheese, something I would have preferred be absent from my meal. Nonetheless, the fries were seasoned well and had a nice crunch, which was perfectly fine for me, paired with ketchup.

My night of feasting concluded with the chocolate molten cake, a dessert I was anticipating trying before I even walked through the door. Of course, this was an instant hit because I am a sucker for anything chocolate, but also because the cake itself was delicious to the point where I was scraping the chocolate syrup off the plate with my fork after I finished.

To put it in simple terms, my dinner experience at Magnolia Table was fantastic. However, what stuck out to me the most wasn’t the food.

The man himself, Chip Gaines, walked up to each table at the restaurant. He chatted with diners and shook hands, ensuring it was a good opening night for all.

Just seeing Gaines there and watching guests smiling when he walked up to them was admirable. It’s a testament to the level of effort and care on which Magnolia prides itself.

As someone who enjoys Magnolia Table for breakfast and lunch, trying their dinner was a no-brainer for me. I plan on going back to try the rest of the menu as soon as possible, and I urge everybody to do the same.