5 songs to add to your grad party playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Graduation is nearing, and before the bittersweet tears of youth start rolling, plan for your party by adding these five songs to your playlist. Some are upbeat, some are danceable and some are nostalgic, but each fits the night of celebration and reminiscence.

Take a peek at these five songs to make your graduation party playlist as unforgettable as the occasion itself.

“Kids” by MGMT

“Kids” will always serve as the resonating poster child for early 2000s indie synth-pop. While MGMT has many notable hits, this one is perfect for a night of celebration.

Few artists have been able to utilize synths the way members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser have. The true musical genius lies in their ability to make multi-layered and uber-complicated synth parts into unmatched dance hits filled with soul and nostalgia. The versatile tune should be at the top of your grad party playlist to bring reminiscence and joy to your special day

“Alright” by Supergrass

Need a soundtrack to your indie-grunge coming-of-age film? “Alright” by Supergrass is the perfect option.

This ’90s hit that put Supergrass on the map is undeniably groovy. Between the memorable piano track and the upbeat driving percussion, elevate your party’s vibe by adding this track to the playlist. If you’re worried about your grungy art school and Greek life friends not mixing well at your graduation party, “Alright” is the perfect song to get everyone interwoven onto the dance floor. It’s high-energy and represents the joyful side of growing up, which should be represented within your playlist.

“Ribs” by Lorde

Let’s face it: our kids will probably discover this song midway through their teens, convinced they are cooler than us and shocked when they find out this was popular during our youth. There is no better representation of growing up than this highly successful cut by Lorde.

Graduation is a huge mark in anyone’s life, and “Ribs” is the perfect song to dance unapologetically with your friends while bittersweet tears stream down your face, reminiscing on the memories made while at college. What this song lacks in upbeatness, it makes up for in deeply penetrating empathy as Lorde beautifully encapsulates the growing pains of adulthood in this hit.

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

It’s indie, it’s optimistic and it’s dreamy — it’s the Cranberries. “Dreams” is a wonderfully bright tune perfect for dancing away your graduation night with your friends. This song resonates with driving percussion that interweaves with the unique Irish vocals of the late Dolores O’Riordan.

This song serves as a great memento for the end of your night. When it’s 2 a.m., and most of your friends have gone home, the cake is half gone and your floor is covered in brightly colored confetti, throw “Dreams” into the mix for the perfect playlist epilogue song.

“The Adults Are Talking” by The Strokes

Congratulations! You’ve graduated from college, meaning you’re slightly more of an adult by society’s standards. “The Adults Are Talking” is the perfect way to ring in this slightly confusing and uber-surreal moment in your life at your graduation party. It’s fresh, fun and keeps the mood light. Landing at a bpm of 165, it’s also ideal to keep the spirits high and guests happy. Perfect for the middle of your playlist, this tune will complement the vibe at any modern-day graduation party.