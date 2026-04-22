PACC offers weekend of cultural dance with folklórico workshop

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Time to start getting into the groove as The Performing Arts Community Center begins its folklórico workshop this Saturday and Sunday. The PACC is collaborating with Vida y Danza, a dance program in Temple, for the second year.

Located on 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150, the workshop is all about folklórico dance, with a focus on enriching the attendees in Mexican history and culture through dance.

Baile folklórico is more than colorful dresses and one type of dance; it’s cultural storytelling through expressive footwork.

Vida y Danza owner Anna Pineda is teaching the folklórico workshop. She taught it last year as well and said the PACC is a great place for her lessons and that PACC owner David Corkill was enthusiastic.

“I felt like it was very welcoming, he [Corkill] was open to the idea,” Pineda said. “I’m glad that there is a PACC and that it’s so welcoming to different individuals.”

The workshop has two classes, separating the kids and adults. Both will run for two hours separately on Saturday and Sunday. Adults start from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday and 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Corkill said last year’s experience was a great time and is looking forward to continuing more workshops similar to this in the future.

“We had it last year, and it went really well, think we got about 12 people involved, both young and adults,” Corkill said.

Want to explore folklórico even more? Vida y Danza offers expansive dance instruction on its website and Facebook page.

“I’m just thankful to David from the PACC for allowing this to happen again for a second year,” Pineda said.