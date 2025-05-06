What to Do in Waco: Summer Edition

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

Has it been a tiresome semester for anyone else? I don’t know about you, but I’ve been counting down the days for school’s end since Spring Break. It’s about time we get our deserved break — we’ve worked hard for it. If you’ll be spending your summer here in Waco and are looking for ways to enjoy your college town, don’t worry — I’ve got you covered.

Waco Surf

We all know how hot the summers get in Waco. I still have no idea why we must start in August when it’s over 100 degrees most days, but here we are. Anyway, spending your time in water is a must, and Waco Surf has all the goods. Giant water slides that fling you into a huge pool of water, a half-mile lazy river, surf lessons ranging from beginning to advanced and sandy, beach-like areas are a handful of the many reasons Waco Surf should be at the top of your to-do list.

Hawaiian Falls

This one’s another water park but in the traditional way you’d expect, with tubed and guided water slides, a wave pool and some kid-friendly water areas. Right now, Hawaiian Falls is only open on weekends since we aren’t quite in summer yet. But starting May 23, the water park will be open daily until August 10. Just make sure you check their website, because their hours do fluctuate.

Brazos Morning/Sunset Cruises

One of my favorite parts about Waco is the awesome sunrises and sunsets we get, and I’d say they rival those of my hometown in Orange County, Calif. But if you’re a morning person, no sweat — you’ll have the opportunity to cruise on the Brazos during either time of day. This is a great opportunity to relax on a boat while learning about the wildlife and rich history of Waco. Baylor has strong ties with the Brazos River, and these tours will teach you all about it, accompanied by a lovely, colorful view.

Waco Pedal Tours

Biking around Waco is a lot of fun, but an opportunity to do it with a group is something you can’t pass up. If you and a group of friends want to hop on or you’re comfortable riding with strangers, consider this unique activity. The Waco Pedal tours offer three different time slots: A 3 p.m. “Daytime Bar Crawl”; 6 p.m. Happy Hour; 9 p.m. “Late Night Bar Crawl”. Those who want to enjoy alcoholic beverages can do so by bringing their own drinks.

Horseback Riding

Brazos Bluffs Ranch offers horseback riding for those interested. This seems like the coolest thing ever, and the only reason it’s further down the list is because it’s a bit pricier than the other options. This is another experience that gives you three options: A 2.5-hour ride in the late afternoon that takes you to a viewpoint to watch the sunset over Waco, a 90-minute guided ride or a 90-minute private ride, which offers a more intimate experience.

Fourth on the Brazos

One admirable Waco quality is how community-oriented it is, and I think students tend to miss out on that because of their restriction to the Baylor Bubble. This Brazos Nights event is free to attend and takes place at Touchdown Alley right outside of McLane Stadium. Not everything is finalized, as food vendors and an artist performance are still to be determined, but the gates open at 6 p.m. and the event finishes with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Fishing

One of the most peaceful pastimes is so easy to do in Waco. Just make sure you’ve purchased a Texas fishing license, and you’re good to explore the countless bodies of water, like Lake Waco, the Brazos and any other public pond. It gets hot, so I’d recommend fishing in bodies of water that have some natural shade — fish tend to try and escape the heat, making shady areas quite easy to generate some bites.

Local Food

If you aren’t from Waco, you now have a full three months, without the distraction of schoolwork, to try all of the food Waco has to offer. The big-name restaurants like 135 Prime or Opal’s Oysters will probably be first on your list, but the local food is where it’s at. If you’re feeling Italian food, try Luigi’s of Woodway. Craving burgers and shakes? Try the classic Health Camp. There are so many more options that have those home-cooked flavors, so branch out a little and eat local.