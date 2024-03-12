Street Dog Cafe — the best local coffee shop you’ve never heard of

By Cal Logan | Reporter

With midterms wrapping up, many Baylor students have spent hours hunched over their computer screens in coffee shops. While you may have been memorizing formulas or cranking out some essays, what you should have been doing is wondering, “Is there a better coffee shop I could be at right now?” The answer to that is a resounding yes! The best coffee shop in Waco is Street Dog Cafe, and here’s why.

Many coffee shops in Waco have unique offerings that set them apart. Pinewood and Dichotomy are not only coffee shops but also shift into bars after hours. Lighthouse and Glory Bell are surrounded by windows, allowing natural light in. Fabled is even an entire bookstore. However, Street Dog Cafe has three key elements that set it apart from its competitors.

Street Dog Cafe’s distinct offerings are that it’s both a coffee shop and a full bakery. It’s also pet-friendly, with an outdoor area for dogs to run around. Lastly, it’s at a notable location on Elm Avenue, close to the Brazos River.

Have you ever been to a coffee shop between meals, hoping for a study snack to satiate your hunger, only to be let down by a tiny, cold, pathetic croissant? Well, at Street Dog Cafe, this will never be the case, because it is first and foremost a bakery. Street Dog Cafe has a wide variety of classics, including quiches, biscuits, brioche, breads, muffins and cookies — all made fresh. If that’s not enough for you, there are cake and pie options as well. You can order a slice of the day, or you can order custom cakes and pies for events.

I know what you’re thinking: It must be too good to be true for its coffee to be any good. Have no fear, though; Street Dog Cafe offers your typical coffee options like iced coffees, cold brews, espressos, lattes and more, as well as a variety of syrup flavors, including a seasonal menu. If you love the coffee shop vibe but not the coffee itself, Street Dog Cafe also has tea options that vary based on the tea bags it has on hand.

As someone who can hardly get through the day without a little treat, that is all I need to know to be sold on this cafe. But maybe you’re a pet owner who can’t leave your furry friend at home. Your solution lies in the name of the cafe itself. Street Dog Cafe is pet-friendly, including an outside area for dogs to get a lay of the land. If you’re a pet owner, this is a must-visit place.

The location is also notable because Street Dog Cafe is in East Waco and not downtown. This provides plenty of parking and a quaint, quiet study place for those who mean business when studying. The location also allows for a fun walk to the Suspension Bridge for a scenic study break.

Waco has so many good options for the caffeine junkies of Baylor, but Street Dog Cafe is the best of all. So, hurry to Street Dog Cafe before everyone else hears about it. It may not be the most popular spot, but its rise to the top of my coffee shop list is a true underdog story.