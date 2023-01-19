In a world of coffee cons, count on these drinks instead

By Olivia Turner | Staff Writer

Let’s be clear, I love coffee. Most days, I feel like I need to have a coffee in order to muster up the energy to accomplish the day’s assignments, and I’m not the only one.

According to a study done by the National Library of Medicine, students tend to drink coffee to improve focus during studying and just for the fun of it.

However, the results of the study prove academic success “was shown to have a negative association with caffeine intake.”

Does that mean all those trips to Common Grounds and Starbucks were thwarting my academic pursuits? Like I said, I’m a coffee lover, but truths like these make me want to put down my mug.

There’s no doubt about it: coffee has resurrecting powers. After a long day with chapters to read and papers yet to be written, a good old cuppa joe gives me the power to push through. However, there are several downsides to the drink, including yellowed teeth, peaked anxiety and a drained bank account — and the health concerns don’t stop there.

This poses the age-old question among diligent coffee consumers: to drink or not to drink?

Even after hearing this long list of coffee cons, the fact remains that I, and plenty other Baylor students, rely on the drink for energy. Walk past a table of studying students and there’s bound to be a metal tumbler or Starbucks logo in sight.

I don’t think students should have to go through all the side effects that coffee brings, though. There has got to be a better way to stay awake during the day.

Thankfully, there are healthier options than drinking coffee, and they’re right here on campus. Though hidden amongst the numerous titles of coffee drinks on the menu, Common Grounds barista Jonny Caraveo said there are plenty of alternatives to the usual coffee order, such as their chai tea latte, matcha latte and loose-leaf tea.

Matcha in particular is proven to have significant health benefits, especially for the brain.

According to an article from Healthline, “researchers found that matcha caused improvements in attention, reaction time, and memory.” Though less in caffeine, I consider matcha to be a victory for myself as a coffee drinker, since it still gives the energy I need. Besides, I find it’s earthy, green flavor to be more refreshing.

Even with alternatives, coffee still remains a temptation to me. I still plan on drinking the occasional cup, but I am glad to know there are other options available to me on Baylor campus that are kinder to my body and mind.

Perhaps teas are the perfect interruption to a coffee consumer’s routine.