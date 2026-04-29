No one eulogizes the things you almost did

By Hannah Webb | Opinion Editor

We carry a quiet, persistent tension between the lives we imagine and the lives we actually choose, measured in missed calls, unsent words and doors left open just long enough to close. It is a weight that does not crash like failure but settles slowly and stays; it’s the ache of almost.

Almost friendships that faded into the abyss of “we should catch up sometime.” Almost love stories that never got the chance to breathe past a glance or a first date. Almost reconciliations where the apology sat unsent in drafts or the number hovered on the screen but never dialed.

Almost callings — the books we almost wrote, the dreams we almost lived, the prayers we almost prayed, the “yes” we almost said — now gathering dust, heavy as stone in the back of our minds.

The ache of almost is seldom loud, but it presses down. It haunts us not like failure, but like opportunity abandoned.

Failure, at least, has finality. It is an ending you can mourn, reminisce, grieve, perhaps even learn from. But almost is a ghost that trails you. It whispers, “You could have, you should have, you didn’t, you still might.”

Almost suggests the door was wide open and we simply refused to walk through it.

History is full of people who brushed against greatness and then turned away. The rich young ruler met Jesus face-to-face and walked away, sad, because the cost was too great. King Agrippa listened to Paul’s testimony and said, “Almost you persuade me to become a Christian.”

Almost persuaded, almost transformed, almost free.

What is unsettling about almost is that it feels alive. It sits between reality and fantasy, both possible and lost at once. We replay it in our minds not as something over but as something suspended and frozen, waiting for us to admit we let it slip.

But life is not as patient as we pretend. The scaffolding of moments collapses without warning and we are left clutching a list of could-haves that no one will remember. Nobody writes stories of your almosts.

At the end, all that counts is what was done.

The danger is that we’ve built a culture that worships almost. We romanticize potential more than persistence and talent more than faithfulness. We hand out compliments for promises, but promises are cheap. Potential never fed the hungry, nor did potential ever reconcile families. Potential never changed the world. Only action does that.

And yet, the ache of almost doesn’t have to be wasted. It can be a teacher if we let it. That sting in your chest when you remember what you didn’t do — that’s not meant to chain you to regret, but to propel you forward.

It’s a reminder that breath still sits in your lungs, that time still bends toward possibility, that the door isn’t shut yet unless you choose to shut it yourself. The prodigal son almost starved in the pigpen, but he rose and went home, and mercy met him not with scorn but with celebration.

The ache of almost should not paralyze us; it should propel us.

But here is the truth: no one will eulogize your almosts. No one will remember the apology you almost made or the courage you almost showed. Nobody will stand at your funeral and praise the things you almost did. History remembers what was done, not what was deferred. Heaven honors obedience, not intention.

And so the call is this: stop living in almost. Stop pretending tomorrow will wait for you. Stop hardening your heart every time you feel that tug inside you.

Make the phone call, send the apology, offer the kindness. Write the book, step into the vocation, live the life that you’re halfway holding at arm’s length.

Kneel in surrender before the God who gave you breath. Hebrews 3:15 warns us, “Today if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts.”

Almost is the language of regret; today is the language of courage. Choose today.