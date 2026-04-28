Voting isn’t optional — it’s how we keep our country going

By The Editorial Board

In one of the most politically divisive periods in American history, the gray area between red and blue has largely disappeared, engulfed and absorbed by two major parties. When voters go to the ballot box, they are presented with a binary decision: Republican or Democrat.

This is not because the two parties are ironclad and perfect, but rather because Republicans and Democrats are the ones who historically show up.

On election day, when voters who don’t live in the aforementioned gray area don’t show up and cast their vote, they are surrendering a right that countless people have fought for. If the majority of your principles as a voter align more closely with one side or the other, failing to vote with that party is not only throwing away one of our most important rights as Americans, but it is also helping the people you disagree with win.

To be clear, this is not a call for unquestioning loyalty to one party. All candidates — even railroad commissioners and district judges — should be thoroughly researched and vetted to determine who aligns best with your beliefs. The two-party system is not ideal by any means, but it is the system that we live in.

Third parties and write-in votes rarely alter election outcomes in meaningful ways; in fact, they dilute the influence of the party you align with more.

Many Americans feel that the system is already corrupt, and they then take that sentiment as an excuse to stay home on election day. While many criticisms of the two-party system are warranted, they shouldn’t be used as an excuse to stay home.

Walking away from the voting process and the system guarantees that it will stay that way. Every time a frustrated voter abstains, the louder, more organized parties fill the gap. The result is legislation being passed that drifts further away from the principles of voters and from the people as a whole who live within the system.

Voting is the most direct way we, as Americans, can effect change in our system; therefore, you must vote.

If you choose to live on the fringe and not get involved by skipping primaries, not engaging in local elections and only tuning in to national races, you forfeit your right to complain when decisions are made and legislation is passed that you disagree with.

You, as a citizen, can’t complain about the outcome without being part of the cause. The people who show up, inform themselves and cast their ballots are the ones who shape policy in the most direct way. Voting is the easiest way to have your voice heard.

At the bottom level of our democracy, those who engage in the system are rewarded. To receive that reward, all you have to do is determine which party aligns with 51% of your beliefs, show up to the ballot box and vote.

Principles like fiscal responsibility, government power and the growth and security of our communities do not defend themselves. They require American voters to act.

Our country was built by citizens who understand that showing up is the price of admission. In this divisive era we live in, the gray area between the two parties may be quickly vanishing; however, your vote still matters, so don’t surrender it.

With midterms right around the corner, it is important to get registered, do your research and cast your ballot on election day. And don’t stop once the votes have been counted; stay involved in the process.

America doesn’t need more people not participating; it needs participants who accept the imperfections of our two-party system and fight to fix it.