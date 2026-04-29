Family to friends: Van Schalkwyk embraces lasting friendships in first year at Baylor

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Connor Van Schalkwyk and his family moved multiple times while growing up: first Namibia, then Morocco, now Sweden. Because the family lived in different parts of the world, one of the few constants in his life was his older brother, Codie.

“We’ve always mostly had each other,” Van Schalkwyk said.

Connor and Codie grew up playing doubles together. While some people thought they would argue and fight on the court like many brothers do, they instead clicked.

Codie moved to the U.S. in 2021 to begin his collegiate tennis career with Old Dominion. Connor followed in his brother’s footsteps two years later.

“I went to ODU mainly because of my brother,” Van Schalkwyk said. “I was a little bit scared before coming to the U.S. I didn’t know much about college.”

When the brothers reunited at Old Dominion, they did not skip a beat. The pair succeeded as doubles partners, earning First Team All-Sun Belt Conference doubles in 2023. Connor took home the conference’s Freshman of the Year honor as well.

Even with all the spring accolades, Connor looks back fondly on their best run in the fall.

“My favorite memory with him playing doubles was my freshman year at ODU, when we played fall nationals and we made it to the final,” Van Schalkwyk said. “That was pretty special.”

It was time for Codie to move on after his senior season in 2023-24. Connor continued to find success despite parting ways from his brother, earning First Team All-Conference in singles and doubles as well as being ranked No. 77 in the nation.

But Connor knew it was time for a change of scenery.

His collegiate journey started with some familiarity at Old Dominion. That is the same approach he took when looking for a new team.

“I met [Baylor head coach Michael Woodson] pretty early, before going to college, and I felt like it would be the best environment for me,” Van Schalkwyk said. “I like being close to home, and I felt like this would be the closest I would get, just having these people from my own culture and own country around me.”

Connor found that familiarity with junior Devin Badenhorst and senior Luc Koenig, both of whom are also from Africa.

“I knew the people I’m going to have around me,” Van Schalkwyk said. “I’ve known Devin since a very young age. I’ve known Luc and the coaches, too.”

Connor competed more against Badenhorst than Koenig. The two played against each other enough times to form a bond and eventually start traveling to tournaments together.

The transition from Old Dominion to Baylor weighed on Connor. He was used to dominating the Sun Belt and competing to be the best in the conference, but Baylor’s expectations proved to be another beast.

“I felt a little bit of pressure coming into a bigger school, playing for bigger things than at ODU,” Van Schalkwyk said. “At ODU, you play for conference titles, but when it comes to, like, NCAAs, it’s hard to believe that you can make a run and beat these top-10 teams.”

Connor has lived up to Baylor’s goals. He has showcased his talents on Court 3 singles and Court 2 doubles throughout his first year at Baylor.

He settled in as a key piece for the Bears despite having to find his rhythm and manage his time early in the season.

“He’s a really, really good player, and he’s a fantastic competitor,” Woodson said. “You’re seeing that come out, and he’s a lot to handle, and he can beat you a lot of different ways.”

He has embraced his teammates off the court, including the freshmen. Connor competed with freshman Blake Anderson in doubles in early spring. He has helped guide Anderson as a tennis player, student and friend.

“I have a good partner in Connor, one of my best friends,” Anderson said. “It’s so awesome to go on the court as a freshman with him … He’s been a good role model to me and I’m excited to be able to play doubles with him.”

Connor and his teammates have formed a special bond in his first year in Waco. While laughing, cracking jokes and enjoying the player-compiled playlist, the Bears still recognize at they need to keep their sights set on competing at their best.

“Everyone is always laughing, making jokes,” Van Schalkwyk said. “But also at the same time, when it’s time to be serious, we are serious.”

Connor will make his third trip to the NCAA Tournament as Baylor was named the No. 10 seed on Monday. After losing in the first round the past two years, the Bears are hoping to make a run.

Baylor faces off against Tulsa (19-12, 1-1 American) in the first round at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.