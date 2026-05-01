What to Do in Waco: May 1-7

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

With finals on the rise, events around Waco could be the perfect opportunity to relax and take a much needed break from the stress of college. Whether you’re looking for something low-key or an outing that can fully whisk your mind away from final exam pressures, this is your list.

Da’Shack Farmers Market | May 1 | 2-6 p.m. | 925 Houston St. | With a variety of organic fruits and vegetables, Da’Shack Farmers Market is open March through June, providing produce to the community.

Park & Print | May 2 | 9-10 a.m. | 1308 N. 15th St., Jubilee Park | Free, $10 to rent painting supplies | Join Mission Waco for an outdoor painting session in the park.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 2 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Kitefest | May 2 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 3400 Over Flow Road, Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club Field | Free | This is a perfect weekend outing for both friends and family. Add a little whimsy into your life and visit Kitefest this week!

Fool House | May 3 | 8:30-10:30 p.m. | $24.57 | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Monday Night Trivia | May 4 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.