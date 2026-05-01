Post Malone, Jelly Roll McLane Stadium stop canceled

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Live Nation has canceled the first month of the Post Malone and Jelly Roll “Big Stadium Tour,” including the May 19 show at McLane Stadium, the Baylor Lariat has learned.

“We were obviously disappointed to receive this news from Live Nation,” said Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communication and chief marketing officer. “The combination of Post Malone and Jelly Roll certainly brought a lot of excitement and attention to Waco, but be assured we are already working on future concert options for McLane Stadium.”

The confirmation comes after speculation of low ticket sales across the tour. Tickets still remained available for the McLane Stadium concert via many ticketing platforms at 2 p.m. today.

Baylor has not had a problem filling concert seats this season, with a sold-out Hudson Westbrook concert at Foster Pavilion last Friday and Willie Nelson’s May 14 Baylor Ballpark stop already sold-out. Additionally, Baylor is projecting Old Dominion to be one of its biggest events yet.

“With Willie Nelson coming to Baylor Ballpark May 14, Old Dominion on sale for a Family Weekend concert on Sept. 18 and more announcements in the works, our concert calendar will continue to be full with national-level entertainers,” Cook said.