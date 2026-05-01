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    Friday, May 1

    Post Malone, Jelly Roll McLane Stadium stop canceled

    Kalena ReynoldsBy Updated: Arts and Life No Comments2 Mins Read
    Post Malone performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Photo courtesy of the Associated Press

    By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

    Live Nation has canceled the first month of the Post Malone and Jelly Roll “Big Stadium Tour,” including the May 19 show at McLane Stadium, the Baylor Lariat has learned.

    “We were obviously disappointed to receive this news from Live Nation,” said Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communication and chief marketing officer. “The combination of Post Malone and Jelly Roll certainly brought a lot of excitement and attention to Waco, but be assured we are already working on future concert options for McLane Stadium.”

    The confirmation comes after speculation of low ticket sales across the tour. Tickets still remained available for the McLane Stadium concert via many ticketing platforms at 2 p.m. today.

    Baylor has not had a problem filling concert seats this season, with a sold-out Hudson Westbrook concert at Foster Pavilion last Friday and Willie Nelson’s May 14 Baylor Ballpark stop already sold-out. Additionally, Baylor is projecting Old Dominion to be one of its biggest events yet.

    “With Willie Nelson coming to Baylor Ballpark May 14, Old Dominion on sale for a Family Weekend concert on Sept. 18 and more announcements in the works, our concert calendar will continue to be full with national-level entertainers,” Cook said.

    Kalena Reynolds is a senior Journalism major from Phoenix, AZ with minors in art history and media management. In her third year at the Lariat, she is excited to continue her love of writing and story telling. Aside from writing, Kalena is also on the equestrian team at Baylor and has a deep love for music and songwriting. After graduation, she plans to go into the music industry.

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