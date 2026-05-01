Annual runway show caps year-long work of apparel design students

By Kamryn Anthis | Intern

Senior apparel design and product development majors showcased their work at the annual runway show and luncheon Thursday afternoon to commemorate their time at Baylor coming to a close.

Hosted by Baylor Round Table, the event gave aspiring fashion designers and models a taste of the industry while highlighting students’ work.

Austin senior Olivia Osborn, a student whose work was featured, explained that the event was a milestone in how far she has come since beginning her studies.

“Going from not knowing how to sew day one to having my designs on the runway today is such a picture of progress and how wonderful this program has been to nourish me and care for me,” Osborn said.

Osborn brought a unique touch to the event, showcasing her children’s clothing line. She said the support she had in the program allowed her to express her creativity.

“The professors in this program are like no other; they truly care and want to make you the best you can be,” Osborn said.

Roundtable President and retired Baylor professor Dr. Janelle Walter said while Round Table isn’t the biggest event at Baylor, it makes a big impact.

“We don’t make a lot of waves, but we work behind the scenes to enrich the lives of everyone at Baylor,” Walter said.

By working within and outside of the Baylor community through scholarships and peer relations, Round Table plays an important role on campus. Its support for the apparel design and product development program enables them to make an impact on students.

“It’s truly a wonderful program,” Osborn said. “It’s why I came to Baylor, and it really changed my life.”

Students were given creative freedom to create collections of clothing that inspired them. Odessa senior Sarah Gonzalez turned her personal style into a clothing line for others to enjoy.

“I’ve grown up around the western lifestyle, and I wanted to bring my own personal likings to something I created,” Gonzalez said.

This event allowed students to get their foot in the door of the fashion industry as they leave Baylor. The culmination of their work in the program, leading up to the event, provides a rewarding end to their time at Baylor.

“It’s a gathering of everybody coming together to see all of our works put into place,” Gonzalez said.