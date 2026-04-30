Waco is the best college city

By Claire Marie Scott | LTVN Managing Editor

For some, the city where one goes to college is an important part of the decision process. Some narrow down their search to certain cities before looking into specific schools. For most of us here at Baylor, I would bet that Waco wasn’t necessarily part of the draw.

However, I would say that Waco is, in fact, the best college city.

Waco is close to big cities, has strong local spots and supports a safe, relatively calm lifestyle. Even the country agrees; Waco was ranked in the top 100 best college towns in America, according to a 2016 list.

Part of why Waco stands out is its proximity to major cities like Austin and Dallas. Just an hour and a half away from both, it allows out-of-state students relatively easy access to airports with a short drive up or down Interstate 35. Being situated between these cities also allows students to take easy day trips. Students and locals can easily make a round trip within a day if they want to experience the charms of a bigger city.

Another benefit is access to live music. Many major artists stop in Austin or Dallas, making concerts easy to attend.

Waco has also stepped into the live music scene more in recent years, with Baylor hosting Tucker Wetmore, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Lauren Daigle, Willie Nelson and more. The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill and other local venues host live music regularly. There are truly plenty of opportunities to attend concerts, whether in nearby cities or right here in Waco.

Another reason Waco is a great city to live in, especially during college, is that there are many great small local businesses.

From top-tier coffee shops like For Keeps, Pinewood and Be Kind, to local restaurants like Alpha Omega, Revival, Cafe Homestead, Milo and Opal’s Oysters, you genuinely can’t go wrong with the food and coffee scene in Waco. Living here is so enjoyable because there are options beyond fast food and chain restaurants — places you can discover with friends.

Easily accessible local coffee shops enhance the college experience, and unique restaurants make it easier to show visitors what Waco has to offer beyond Baylor.

Finally, Waco supports a relatively safe and calm lifestyle. According to KWTX, the city saw a 7.3% decrease in crime in 2025. As a small- to mid-size city, Waco offers less hustle and bustle and more opportunity for enjoyment.

There are many ways to spend time outdoors, including Cameron Park, Lake Waco and Jacob’s Ladder. The city also has a wide range of churches across denominations, making it easy to get connected and find spiritual community.

So the next time you want to complain about Waco, remember that there is a lot of beauty here. You’re not living in a desert or driving three hours to reach the nearest airport. There are plenty of hidden gems to discover in Waco — you just have to discover and appreciate them.