Texas Tech silences Bears in 8-0 regular season finale loss

By Carson Vercoe | Sports Intern

After a five-run comeback win by the Bears on Friday split the series, the Bears lost the series finale to No. 4 Texas Tech, 8-0, on a five-inning perfect game by star pitcher NiJaree Canady.

The Bears (28-25, 10-14 Big 12) drop their last Big 12 series of the year as they prepare to head into Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders (50-5, 21-3 Big 12) came out in the first inning ready to roll, as Canady struck out the side quickly.

Canady (nine strikeouts, zero baserunners allowed) set the tone for her team, as it was all Texas Tech from the first inning on.

The Red Raiders’ first inning was not done yet, as their first three hitters loaded the bases against sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner. Designated player Jasmyn Burns stepped to the plate and sent a deep drive to left center for a grand slam, giving the Red Raiders an early 4-0 lead.

The Red Raiders continued to add to their lead in the third, when right fielder Lauren Allred launched a two-run home run that cleared the bleachers in right-center field to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Red Raiders picked up two more runs on a double from shortstop Hailey Toney, giving the Red Raiders an 8-0 run-rule victory.

The Red Raiders’ win secures them their second consecutive Big 12 regular-season title.

The Bears look to move on as they head into the Big 12 Tournament. The Bears will be the No. 7 seed in the tournament, taking on either No. 13 Oklahoma State (36-14, 15-8 Big 12) or No. 20 Arizona (35-14, 16-7 Big 12). That game will start 5 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.