Don’t fall back: Push through after the end of daylight saving time

By The Editorial Board

Things just got dark — literally.

You may have noticed over the weekend that the sun started to set around 5:30 p.m., and afternoon turned into the dead of night in the blink of an eye. Even though winter won’t be upon us until Dec. 21, the end of daylight saving time marks the beginning of the darkest months of the year.

From now until mid-March, many may struggle with seasonal affective disorder, also commonly referred to as seasonal depression. As the mornings get light and the days get dark fast, for many students, the walk to an early class may be the only glimpse of sun to catch all day.

A study done by Danish researchers in 2017 found that “the transition from summer time to standard time was associated with an 11% increase in the incidence rate of unipolar depressive episodes.”

Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder are a lack of interest in activities, changes in sleep or appetite, loss of energy, a sad mood and more. It’s easy to feel this way when you get out of class for the day and the sun has already set, leaving you to walk home in the dark.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 5% of American adults struggle with seasonal affective disorder. That sounds like a minority, but 5% of Americans amounts to nearly 17 million people. So, if you’re one of those people, know you aren’t alone.

Though it can feel like a long, cold winter during these months, there’s still a lot that you can do in order to combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder.

One way to power through the winter is to give yourself things to look forward to. This season is already packed with holidays, so there’s no shortage of cheer and festivities to be had, but you don’t have to wait for a designated day on the calendar to do something exciting.

Set aside days to spend with friends, family and loved ones, and do something fun. Plan an outing or a gathering that will give you the energy to move through the week, knowing there’s something exciting planned along the way.

Another way to ease yourself into the season is to try and acclimate to the dark. If you can, sit outside and watch the sun set every evening instead of staying cooped up in your apartment or residence hall or studying at Moody Memorial Library. Watching the sun go down and the sky get dark can help the transition into night not seem so drastic and grueling — unlike how it feels when you go indoors at 2 p.m., come out at 6 p.m. and see it’s already pitch black.

Along with these lifestyle-based tips, it’s important to keep up with any antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications you are prescribed and to attend regular therapy sessions if you feel affected by seasonal depression.

Above all, remember not only that millions are in the same boat but also that the season is temporary. We’ll spring forward into daylight saving time in no time at all.