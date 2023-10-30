Don’t overlook Thanksgiving: Keep your Christmas decorations away for now

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Intern

The holiday season has officially started, and everyone is excited for their favorite upcoming holidays. However, there are different perceptions of when to start celebrating Christmas. I believe the time to start celebrating and putting up decorations is after Thanksgiving dinner.

Everyone has their own traditions during the holidays, whether it’s watching a particular movie or decorating the tree. Every year, my family wakes up to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and after the parade ends, we start celebrating Christmas. The last float is always Santa Claus, which signifies that the Christmas season has officially begun.

While some people believe Christmas should be celebrated year-round, that’s not fair to the other holidays we have.

Many department stores, such as Walmart and Lowe’s, put their Christmas decorations out at the end of September. This doesn’t give Halloween or Thanksgiving the opportunity to have their time in the spotlight, distracting people from buying Halloween costumes or Thanksgiving decorations.

Thanksgiving is already far too often overlooked as a holiday. While some people believe Thanksgiving isn’t an important holiday, it exists as an opportunity to give thanks to people in your life who support and love you. And even if you don’t believe in celebrating turkey day, you should at least allow others the time to celebrate it and put up fall decorations. For people who love a good dinner, it can be the best holiday there is.

My mom has always taught me that Thanksgiving is meant to ring in the start of the Christmas season and allow us to be in a joyful and forgiving mood. Even if you aren’t a fan of the holiday, there’s no question that it allows for some really good bonding and wholesome moments with the people you love and are thankful for.

So, make sure to put up your fall decorations, turn on your oven and make the best turkey for this day of thanks.